Nosferatini Recipe

“It gives you a shiver up your spine when you drink it.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

for the Drink Factory blood solution:

3 tablespoons Red food coloring

1 iron supplement tablet

1 teaspoon castor sugar

for the Nosferatini:

1 1/2 ounces gin

1/2 ounces dry vermouth

2 drops Drink Factory blood solution

Directions

1. For the Drink Factory blood solution, powder the iron tablet. Weigh out all blood solution ingredients and stir together to combine.

2. For the Nosferatini, add the gin and vermouth to a cocktail tin filled with ice, and stir to dilute. Double strain into a chilled small coupette glass and garnish with 2 drops of blood.

