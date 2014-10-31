Nosferatini Recipe

“It gives you a shiver up your spine when you drink it.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
for the Drink Factory blood solution:
3 tablespoons Red food coloring
1 iron supplement tablet
1 teaspoon castor sugar
for the Nosferatini:
1 1/2 ounces gin
1/2 ounces dry vermouth
2 drops Drink Factory blood solution
Directions
1. For the Drink Factory blood solution, powder the iron tablet. Weigh out all blood solution ingredients and stir together to combine.
2. For the Nosferatini, add the gin and vermouth to a cocktail tin filled with ice, and stir to dilute. Double strain into a chilled small coupette glass and garnish with 2 drops of blood.
From How-To: Make Gothic Cocktails with Tony Conigliaro
