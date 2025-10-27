Lighter Than Nothing. The New Budget Nothing Phone Coming This Week.

Leave it to Nothing to make a whole lot of something from a little bit of anything. Having been rumored for a while and even leaked a few weeks back, Nothing went ahead and made the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite smartphone‘s existence official with an announcement today of its imminent launch on Wednesday, October 29.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone (3a), which is itself a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone (3). One budget smartphone variant I get. Even Google and Apple do that. Two, though?

Phone (3a) Lite. 29.10. 13.00 GMT.



Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/VVNclQ6mEl — Nothing (@nothing) October 27, 2025

THe Nothing Lite’s arrival is imminent

Nothing’s official X.com account released a six-second video of what’s assumed to be the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, which shows almost nothing aside from a blinking LED light.

Commenters have been speculating on what the LED is for, being that it’s down at the bottom of the phone case and not up near the camera lenses, like the typical LED used for a flash.

Aside from that, the sneak peek shows no surprises. It confirms that Nothing is continuing with its trademark look of partially transparent cases to show off the internal guts of the phone, although nobody expected them to jettison that design language, so it’s business as usual.

We’ll have to see at which price the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite launches. The Phone (3) starts at $799, and so there was always plenty of room for the Phone (3a), which starts at a much friendlier $379.

But how much more room does Nothing have to slot the Phone (3a) Lite underneath the Phone (3a)? How much cheaper could it be?

At least we won’t have to wait that long. The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite launches on October 29 at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time/ 6 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.