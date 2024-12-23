NYPD Hunting for Car Linked to Fatal Drive-By Shooting of Restaurant Worker

The NYPD is still attempting to identify a disgruntled patron who allegedly killed a restaurant worker in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Last week, New York police released photos of the vehicle in which the suspect fled after fatally shooting 36-year-old Frankley Duran. Duran was closing the gates to Room 1Hundred in Brooklyn just after midnight on Dec. 2 when he was shot in the back of the head.

He was taken to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was first pronounced brain dead and later died.

Sources say the shooter dined at the restaurant before getting into an altercation over the bill, which turned physical, the New York Post reported.

After being kicked out of Room 1Hundred, the suspect continued to rage on the street, before getting into his car and firing off several shots in the direction of the restaurant.

the worker was allegedly killed over a $280 restaurant bill

“The way that happened, he didn’t deserve to die like that,” Duran’s wife, Yesmel Tejeda, 38, told The Post. “I’m hoping the police and the communities and everybody finds that person, because this is something that all of us, we’re gonna get through, but with time, with time.”

The alleged drive-by shooter fled in a 2016 Chrysler with New York plate LAL 7188, NYPD have yet to release any more information about possible suspects.

“They say that they want to have all the evidence together,” Tejeda shared. “And I’m like, what do you mean? There’s cameras everywhere.”

“So that’s the part I don’t understand,” she continued. “I really want the whole community and people to get connected so they can find [the suspect].”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

