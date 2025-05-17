NZXT Let Me Take a Prebuilt With an RTX 5070 for a Spin, and I May Finally Be Sold on Prebuilts (Review)

After using Mac for basically my whole life, I finally leaped into the world of PC Building in 2020. Yes, the absolute worst time to want to build a computer. After spending roughly $1,000, I had my 1650 Super-powered beast ready to rock and roll. Since then, I’ve slowly been upgrading and replacing parts, but not everybody is lucky enough to know how to assemble a PC on their own. That’s where Prebuilts come into play. After taking the NZXT Player PC | 5070 Intel Edition for a spin for a little over a month, I may need to reconsider building my PC again when the time comes.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

NZXT Knows Wire Management on a Whole New Level

After unboxing the NZXT Player PC, I was genuinely shocked to see how organized it was inside. Review units are typically passed around from multiple folks, and it was clean as a whistle. Fantastic wire management, just enough RGB to make sure I was getting a few extra FPS during more hectic gaming sessions, and quality parts had me impressed at first glance. Housed within NZXT’s own H5 Flow, this was a rather large PC. I needed to make a little bit of extra space on my desk for this one, as it stood roughly 19 inches tall. Compared to my Cooler Master MasterBox, it was a giant.

Videos by VICE

Even with a minimal number of fans, temperature management was next-level. Using an AIO Liquid Cooler for the CPU, alongside only a few front fans and one rear fan, I would typically see temperatures of 30°C when using this PC. If I put it under strain, I never feared it would overheat, as it would comfortably sit in the 60° to 70°C range during intense games and benchmarks.

As my first experience with an NZXT product, it was easy to get inside this PC. A tempered glass window — removable without tools — was the only thing that kept me away from the PC’s innards. It was also packaged incredibly well, with not a single wire or piece of the interior out of place during its travels.

Player PC | 5070 Intel Edition Specs

Team T-FORCE 32GB DDR5 5200 MHz NZXT PC Components CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Motherboard ASUSTek COMPUTER INC. Z890 MAX GAMING WIFI 7 RAM Team T-FORCE 32GB DDR5 5200Mhz Storage WD Blue SN580 2TB Network WiFi 7, Bluetooth Case Size 18.31in H x 8.86in W x 16.93in D Cooling x2 F1230Q, x2 F120 RGB Core, AIO Liquid Cooler (Copper/Plastic) Warranty Yes (2 Years, Parts & Labor) Software Windows 11 Home Power Supply C750 Gold ATX 3.1, 750W

The specific PC I tested, the Player PC | Intel 5070 Edition, typically retails for around a suggested MSRP of $1999.99. As of this writing, purchasing similar products on Amazon, with items on sale or fluctuating in cost, would equal roughly $1,703.91 before tax.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I was Also Shocked At How Well The 5070 Combo Handled Anything I Threw At It With Ease

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most graphically rich games available at the moment, and it’s one of my go-to games when it comes to benchmarking. After spending some time in Night City, causing chaos and exploring the world, I was extremely impressed to see how well this PC handled everything I threw its way. After cranking everything to the max, with DLSS, I wanted to see if I could make the 5070/Intel combo struggle. But, much to my surprise, it took it like a champion.

With an average FPS count of 152.20 with Ray Tracing enabled on High/Ultra, I was astounded. I played through Cyberpunk 2077 on medium settings shortly after launch. I never realized it could look this good. The 1650 Super I had when I played helped me get through the game, but I could have never imagined seeing it play this well.

Turning on Path Tracing, however, did cause the FPS to drop a fair amount. With both Ray and Path Tracing enabled, on DLSS, I would typically see an average FPS count of 58.05. Still, much better than my initial playthrough.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki (Path Tracing On)

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki (Ray Tracing On)

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Benchmark Results on Max Settings (DLSS Enabled)

Quick Preset Custom Resolution Scaling DLSS Super Resolution DLSS Super Resolution Preset Transformer Model DLSS Super Resolution AUTO DLSS Sharpness 0 DLESS Ray Reconstruction ON Frame Generation OFF Ray Tracing ON Path Tracing ON Path Tracing in Photo Mode ON Crowd Density HIGH Field of View 80 Film Grain ON Chromatic Aberration ON Depth of Field ON Lens Flare ON Motion Blur HIGH Contact Shadows ON Improved Facial Lighting Geometry ON Anisotropy 16 Local Shadow Mesh Quality HIGH Local Shado Quality HIGH Cascaded Shadows Range HIGH Distant Shadows Resolution HIGH Volumetric Fog Resolution ULTRA Volumetric Cloud Quality ULTRA Max Dynamic Decals ULTRA

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Benchmarks Speak for Themselves: The NZXT Is A Beast and a Half

After seeing what the Player PC could do in Cyberpunk 2077, I had to throw it into the gauntlet of 3DMark. I was destined to push this prebuilt PC to its limits, but once again, I had to pick my jaw up off the floor. Pushing through Fire Strike, Time Spy, Speed Way, and Steel Nomad like it was nothing, I was completely shocked. I figured I could find a way to maybe push this beyond its typical limits, but I wasn’t able to do so.

If you do plan on jumping into the world of Prebuilts? I would say that the NZXT brand has done more than enough to sell me on the idea of them. But, I would suggest buying one outright and just completely ignoring the idea of the FLEX program. If it were a rent-to-own lease, I could maybe understand. But at this point, I can’t suggest using FLEX under any circumstances, as it’s just not worth the cash.

While the 5070 may not be the most powerful graphics card that NVIDIA has to offer, I was floored by the quality that NZXT puts into their computers. The build quality, wire management, temperature control, and even the performance caught me off-guard. I imagined that the world of prebuilt PCs would be much worse off than this, but I’m happy to be proven wrong.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The NZXT Prebuilt Selection ranges in price from $829.99 to $2,999.99. A sample was provided by NZXT for the sake of review.