NZXT Let Me Take a Prebuilt With an RTX 5070 for a Spin, and I May Finally Be Sold on Prebuilts (Review)

After using Mac for basically my whole life, I finally leaped into the world of PC Building in 2020. Yes, the absolute worst time to want to build a computer. After spending roughly $1,000, I had my 1650 Super-powered beast ready to rock and roll. Since then, I’ve slowly been upgrading and replacing parts, but not everybody is lucky enough to know how to assemble a PC on their own. That’s where Prebuilts come into play. After taking the NZXT Player PC | 5070 Intel Edition for a spin for a little over a month, I may need to reconsider building my PC again when the time comes.
NZXT Knows Wire Management on a Whole New Level
After unboxing the NZXT Player PC, I was genuinely shocked to see how organized it was inside. Review units are typically passed around from multiple folks, and it was clean as a whistle. Fantastic wire management, just enough RGB to make sure I was getting a few extra FPS during more hectic gaming sessions, and quality parts had me impressed at first glance. Housed within NZXT’s own H5 Flow, this was a rather large PC. I needed to make a little bit of extra space on my desk for this one, as it stood roughly 19 inches tall. Compared to my Cooler Master MasterBox, it was a giant.
Videos by VICE
Even with a minimal number of fans, temperature management was next-level. Using an AIO Liquid Cooler for the CPU, alongside only a few front fans and one rear fan, I would typically see temperatures of 30°C when using this PC. If I put it under strain, I never feared it would overheat, as it would comfortably sit in the 60° to 70°C range during intense games and benchmarks.
As my first experience with an NZXT product, it was easy to get inside this PC. A tempered glass window — removable without tools — was the only thing that kept me away from the PC’s innards. It was also packaged incredibly well, with not a single wire or piece of the interior out of place during its travels.
Player PC | 5070 Intel Edition Specs
|Team T-FORCE 32GB DDR5 5200 MHz
|NZXT PC Components
|CPU
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
|Motherboard
|ASUSTek COMPUTER INC. Z890 MAX GAMING WIFI 7
|RAM
|Team T-FORCE 32GB DDR5 5200Mhz
|Storage
|WD Blue SN580 2TB
|Network
|WiFi 7, Bluetooth
|Case Size
|18.31in H x 8.86in W x 16.93in D
|Cooling
|x2 F1230Q, x2 F120 RGB Core, AIO Liquid Cooler (Copper/Plastic)
|Warranty
|Yes (2 Years, Parts & Labor)
|Software
|Windows 11 Home
|Power Supply
|C750 Gold ATX 3.1, 750W
The specific PC I tested, the Player PC | Intel 5070 Edition, typically retails for around a suggested MSRP of $1999.99. As of this writing, purchasing similar products on Amazon, with items on sale or fluctuating in cost, would equal roughly $1,703.91 before tax.
I was Also Shocked At How Well The 5070 Combo Handled Anything I Threw At It With Ease
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most graphically rich games available at the moment, and it’s one of my go-to games when it comes to benchmarking. After spending some time in Night City, causing chaos and exploring the world, I was extremely impressed to see how well this PC handled everything I threw its way. After cranking everything to the max, with DLSS, I wanted to see if I could make the 5070/Intel combo struggle. But, much to my surprise, it took it like a champion.
With an average FPS count of 152.20 with Ray Tracing enabled on High/Ultra, I was astounded. I played through Cyberpunk 2077 on medium settings shortly after launch. I never realized it could look this good. The 1650 Super I had when I played helped me get through the game, but I could have never imagined seeing it play this well.
Turning on Path Tracing, however, did cause the FPS to drop a fair amount. With both Ray and Path Tracing enabled, on DLSS, I would typically see an average FPS count of 58.05. Still, much better than my initial playthrough.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Benchmark Results on Max Settings (DLSS Enabled)
|Quick Preset
|Custom
|Resolution Scaling
|DLSS Super Resolution
|DLSS Super Resolution Preset
|Transformer Model
|DLSS Super Resolution
|AUTO
|DLSS Sharpness
|0
|DLESS Ray Reconstruction
|ON
|Frame Generation
|OFF
|Ray Tracing
|ON
|Path Tracing
|ON
|Path Tracing in Photo Mode
|ON
|Crowd Density
|HIGH
|Field of View
|80
|Film Grain
|ON
|Chromatic Aberration
|ON
|Depth of Field
|ON
|Lens Flare
|ON
|Motion Blur
|HIGH
|Contact Shadows
|ON
|Improved Facial Lighting Geometry
|ON
|Anisotropy
|16
|Local Shadow Mesh Quality
|HIGH
|Local Shado Quality
|HIGH
|Cascaded Shadows Range
|HIGH
|Distant Shadows Resolution
|HIGH
|Volumetric Fog Resolution
|ULTRA
|Volumetric Cloud Quality
|ULTRA
|Max Dynamic Decals
|ULTRA
The Benchmarks Speak for Themselves: The NZXT Is A Beast and a Half
After seeing what the Player PC could do in Cyberpunk 2077, I had to throw it into the gauntlet of 3DMark. I was destined to push this prebuilt PC to its limits, but once again, I had to pick my jaw up off the floor. Pushing through Fire Strike, Time Spy, Speed Way, and Steel Nomad like it was nothing, I was completely shocked. I figured I could find a way to maybe push this beyond its typical limits, but I wasn’t able to do so.
If you do plan on jumping into the world of Prebuilts? I would say that the NZXT brand has done more than enough to sell me on the idea of them. But, I would suggest buying one outright and just completely ignoring the idea of the FLEX program. If it were a rent-to-own lease, I could maybe understand. But at this point, I can’t suggest using FLEX under any circumstances, as it’s just not worth the cash.
While the 5070 may not be the most powerful graphics card that NVIDIA has to offer, I was floored by the quality that NZXT puts into their computers. The build quality, wire management, temperature control, and even the performance caught me off-guard. I imagined that the world of prebuilt PCs would be much worse off than this, but I’m happy to be proven wrong.
Verdict: Highly Recommended
The NZXT Prebuilt Selection ranges in price from $829.99 to $2,999.99. A sample was provided by NZXT for the sake of review.