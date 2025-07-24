Sick of the Lightning Port on Your Old iPhone? This Case ‘Converts’ It to USB-C.

Back in September 2023 when the iPhone 15 launched, an awful lot of us celebrated the end of the Lightning cable’s tyranny. The Apple-specific Lightning port by which we charged iPhones, transferred data to and from them, and through which we connected accessories wasn’t bad or slow.

It was just a pain in the ass, as most other devices were moving toward USB-C cables, and it was a hindrance to need separate cables for iPhones (and iPads). It took some muscling by the European Union, which introduced legislation that new phones sold in the EU had to have USB-C charging ports, but Apple finally gave in.

Apple iPhone users have a knack for keeping their phones for a long, long time, though. At least a very visible number of them. And for those stuck using an older, Lightning-equipped iPhone, they’re stuck using adapters and hoping they have it on them when they’re out and need a charge, and all that’s around is a USB-C cable.

Obsoless’ founder Ken Pillonel has just released an iPhone case for older iPhones that has a Lightning-to-USB-C connector built into the case. No adapters, no need for Lightning cables.

Cases are available for every Lightning port-equipped iPhone from the iPhone 14 and earlier, including Pro, Pro Max, Plus, and SE models. Once you look past the iPhone XR (“10” R), there’s simply a box marked “Older.”

Presumably that means any of the iPhone 5 through iPhone 8, which had the Lightning port, as well. For those wondering where the iPhone 9 is in all of this, there was no iPhone 9. Apple was so eager to get to iPhone 10 and use a Roman numeral, and then slap on an “R,” that it got impatient and skipped 9.

Most of the cases are already sold out, although only temporarily. Obsoless has gotten quite a bit of press today, and so the first two batches of cases went quickly. You can still pick up a case for any of the four varieties of iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 Mini.

the case's announcement video – credit: Obsoless

For those currently still available, shipping times are aimed for mid-September. Obsoless makes you check a box that reads, “I have noted the estimated shipping time: Mid-September, and agree to be patient.”

That brought me a laugh. It may be futile, because all e-commerce did was make us even more impatient, but perhaps it’ll stop a few customers from bombarding them while they spool up more batches of cases.

Obsoless’ method of giving people awaiting restock a bit of control is interesting. “If your model is sold out, please sign up with your email to be alerted when it gets released / back in stock. The models with the most sign-ups get released sooner.”