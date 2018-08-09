Odd Future Reunite For Live Show at Low End Theory’s Closing Party

Ah, the final voyage of an influential night took place yesterday evening, with Los Angeles’ Low End Theory closing up shop. After 12 years of events, during which they’ve hosted Flying Lotus, Thom Yorke and Erykah Badu, the group have decided to move forward. A moment of silence, please!!

Of course, big events never go out without a big bang, and that’s exactly what happened last night, as rap collective Odd Future staged a mini-reunion. Tyler, the Creator had been booked to headline the evening, but was later joined by Odd Future members Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Hodgy Beats and more. Somewhere a thousand virgins in GOLF socks are crying wet, salty tears over their keyboard.

For fans of the group, the reunion might come as a surprise. To the outside world, it seems as though members have drifted apart in the six years since they released their last collaborative album, The OF Tape Vol.2. In that time solo careers have blossomed, as much as fans have also dug into a litany of Twitter and Instagram comments from OF members – messages that supposedly hinted at the group’s demise.

But that’s the past, this is now, or last night, where core members of the LA collective performed a bunch of tracks, including the massive fan favourite “Orange Juice”. Catch up on the evening’s shenanigans from the comfort of your sofa/bed/wherever you are reading this below.

https://twitter.com/yadaddybenny/status/1027442314996854785?s=21

https://twitter.com/yadaddybenny/status/1027452958450040833

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Flowendtheory%2Fposts%2F2091976437513370&width=500

