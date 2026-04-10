On This Day in 1994, Courtney Love Recited Kurt Cobain’s Final Letter to 5,000 Mourning Fans in Seattle Center

Two days after Kurt Cobain’s death on April 8, 1994, fans came together at Seattle Center for a public memorial. More than 5,000 people gathered there to pay their respects and mourn the Nirvana frontman in a candlelight vigil.

The air was filled with the tearful anguish of fans who felt their existence validated by Cobain’s tormented lyrics. Hushed silences of shocked grief, the persistent pall of communal loss. But cutting through it all was a voice more stricken with anger than the gauzy haze of sadness.

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A recording played in Seattle Center that day, of Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, reading his suicide note for the gathered masses. In between her husband’s last melancholy words of apathy and discontent, Love let her vitriol bleed through.

For those who still believe she murdered Cobain, it might help to remember that grief takes many forms. Two days after his death, righteous anger colored Love’s voice, for herself and their barely two-year-old daughter, as she recited sentiments like “The worst crime I can think of would be to rip people off by faking it and pretending as if I’m having 100% fun.”

She paused in the recording to interject, “No, the worst crime is leaving.”

Cobain wrote, “I don’t have the passion anymore,” borrowing the Neil Young lyric, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away.” Love’s voice told the crowd, “Don’t believe that.”

Fans Gather to Mourn Kurt Cobain as Courtney Love Reads His Suicide Note in a Recorded Message

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Courtney Love didn’t recite the entire letter, omitting personal parts addressed to her. But it was later released in full to the public. Notably, Kurt Cobain wrote about losing his love for listening to and making music. Performing had simply become a job he felt he should clock in for.

“I’ve tried everything within my power to appreciate it (and I do, God, believe me I do, but it’s not enough),” he wrote. “I appreciate the fact that I and we have affected and entertained a lot of people.”

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times dated April 1994, the public memorial also included a poetry reading and a speech from a local crisis counselor. They urged those fans who felt particularly distraught to seek help and not to hurt themselves.

Love told gathered fans, “I feel the same way you guys do, I feel so horrible.” But as a testament to how much Cobain struggled, she also admitted that she almost expected something like this. “I don’t know how it happened,” she said. “I knew it was going to happen, but it could have happened when he was 40.”