OnlyFans Star Falls to Her Death From Hotel Balcony While Filming Threesome

An OnlyFans porn star fell to her death off a hotel balcony while filming a threesome scene in Brazil last week.

According to The Sun, Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, known professionally as “Anna Polly,” was found dead in the courtyard of the Mont Blanc Apart Hotel in Nova Iguacu, near Rio de Janeiro.

Anna, 27, had reportedly been filming a threesome scene with two other men—also OnlyFans creators—before her death. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her fall from an eighth-floor balcony is still ongoing.

However, a local news outlet, Band, claims to have interviewed the men with Anna at the hotel. According to them, she arrived at the shoot “quite altered.” The men are reportedly not being considered suspects in the death at this time.

The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Division is analyzing CCTV footage from the hotel as part of the investigation. A spokesperson for the department said, “We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime.”

In a statement issued to another local news outlet, Quem, authorities added that they were reviewing statements from eyewitnesses who saw the group return to the hotel shortly before Anna’s death.

“Those involved and witnesses are giving statements and agents are carrying out other investigations to determine the circumstances of the death,” they said in a translation of the statement.

Meanwhile, Anna’s boyfriend, Pedro Henrique, took to social media to share his heartbreak and announce the details of her funeral.

“It’s so difficult without you,” he wrote. “As the hours pass it’s starting to sink in and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger.”

Henrique also addressed the possibility of foul play or negligence in Anna’s death. He said, “If someone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will be found.”

“All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police and they are investigating,” he added.