OnlyFans Star Spends $5K a Month on One Body Part to Keep Fans Hooked

Marie Temara is 6’3”, a multimillionaire, and very aware of what’s paying her bills. Her legs. All 53 inches of them.

“My long legs are my moneymakers, and everyone fantasizes about them,” she told Jam Press. And because those legs are basically a brand, Temara spends $5,000 a month to keep them flawless.

How the hell do you spend $5K on legs, you ask?

It starts with massages and leg facials—up to five appointments a month—to keep her muscles sculpted and skin smooth. That total also covers laser hair removal (after years of using 10 razors a week) and any last-minute fixes prior to a shoot.

Temara says she’s making careful choices to protect her livelihood. “I used to play basketball as well, but I’ve recently stopped ever since starting social media because I don’t want to hurt myself,” she said. “I consciously avoid activities that will put me in danger.”

She bruises easily, and even bumping into furniture can send her running for an ice pack. “All of the physical activities that I used to love” have taken a back seat to the business of being leggy.

Online comments also helped push her into a more intense routine. “Sometimes I would miss a few days shaving because it took so long…but when people started leaving comments about my legs, I decided to step up my beauty routine.” Laser hair removal wasn’t cheap, but it saved time—and Temara says she was done wasting years on shaving.

On Instagram, where she’s racked up 2.6 million followers, Temara leans hard into the fantasy. In many clips, she claims to be seven feet tall—thanks in part to 10-inch stripper heels. She films herself towering over short strangers, crushing watermelons between her thighs, and catching reactions from people stunned by her height in public.

To keep booking shoots, her legs have to stay flawless. That means no bruises, no stubble, and no room for error. It also means skipping risky physical activity and spending thousands each month to stay camera-ready.

The way Temara sees it, it’s worth every penny. Her legs helped her build a platform, attract fans, and rake in millions. Now, they get treated like assets—because they are.