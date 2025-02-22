Our Lady Peace Performed Chris Benoit’s Entrance Theme for First Time in 2 Decades

It’s been 22 years since Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace performed the song “Whatever,” the theme song for WWE wrestler Chris Benoit, but they recently added it back to their set list and performed it live.

Cultaholic reports that Our Lady Peace played “Whatever”—which they recorded for WWE’s Forceable Entry album—at a show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on February 20, footage of which is available below.

While introducing the song, Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida offered some context on why it was such a big moment for the band, saying, “This next song, is kind of a… it’s a song we don’t play. We recorded it and ended up on this big soundtrack, and it has this troubled past tied to it so we didn’t play it for a long time, until tonight actually.”

“Things happen in your life and they can own you or you can own them, we decided to take back ownership of this song because it is our song,” he continued. ” It has to do with mental health, and that’s how we’re taking control.”

Finally, Maida concluded by encouraging anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help from professionals. This likely is related to the death of Benoit, who died in a murder-suicide in 2007.

Maida also recently spoke with the Edmonton Journal and during the conversation, he opened up about Our Lady Peace adding “Whatever” back into their setlist. “We haven’t played ‘Automatic Flowers’ for years, and from the first record is another song called ‘Hope’ we haven’t played forever,” he said, then going on to address the Chris Benoit theme song.

“We’re playing ‘Whatever,’ which we did for WWE and it’s kind of got a terrible story attached. But we’re taking it back as there’s a good mental health message,” Maida explained, then concluding, “So deep cuts, and we’re changing the set list up, so if you’re going to multiple shows, you won’t see the same show twice.”