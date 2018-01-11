Oyster Pan Roast Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 ml clam juice
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon celery salt
¼ teaspoon Hungarian paprika, plus additional to garnish
6 large Eastern oysters, shucked with their liquor
3 tablespoons Heinz chili sauce
2 cups|473 ml half and half
1 slice white bread, toasted, crusts removed
oyster crackers
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat the clam juice, butter, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, and paprika in a saucepan over high. When the butter melts, add the oysters and their liquor and cook, stirring, until the edges of the oysters begin to ruffle. Remove the oysters with a slotted spoon and keep warm. Stir in the chili sauce and half and half and cook, stirring often, until it is about to come to a boil. Return the oysters to the pan and turn off the heat.
- Put the toast into a warmed soup plate and pour in the pan roast. Garnish with a shake of paprika and serve immediately, with oyster crackers.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.