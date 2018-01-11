Oyster Pan Roast Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml clam juice

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon celery salt

¼ teaspoon Hungarian paprika, plus additional to garnish

6 large Eastern oysters, shucked with their liquor

3 tablespoons Heinz chili sauce

2 cups|473 ml half and half

1 slice white bread, toasted, crusts removed

oyster crackers

Directions

Heat the clam juice, butter, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, and paprika in a saucepan over high. When the butter melts, add the oysters and their liquor and cook, stirring, until the edges of the oysters begin to ruffle. Remove the oysters with a slotted spoon and keep warm. Stir in the chili sauce and half and half and cook, stirring often, until it is about to come to a boil. Return the oysters to the pan and turn off the heat. Put the toast into a warmed soup plate and pour in the pan roast. Garnish with a shake of paprika and serve immediately, with oyster crackers.

