ozempic-might-bring-back-your-toxic-ex

A lesser-known (and often unwanted) side effect of Ozempic is your ex-partner returning.

A recent survey by ZipHealth polled 1,000 individuals using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro, which treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, among other conditions.

Videos by VICE

A common find? Many of these individuals’ ex-partners reached out. Are we really that shocked, though?

According to the research, 1 in 5 GLP-1 users say they’ve noticed people from their past, be it exes or old crushes, attempting to reconnect post-transformation.

What’s more, 1 in 4 single GLP-1 users experienced more matches and messages on dating apps, while 1 in 10 have entered new romantic relationships.

A Common Side Effect of Ozempic Is Your Toxic Ex Returning

It’s unclear what the exact correlation is here. I mean, with 1 in 2 GLP-1 users reporting increased confidence due to their transformations, it could just be that these individuals are putting themselves out there more often; or maybe their self-assurance is attractive and magnetic.

On the other hand, it could also just be that people are shallow. Shrugs.

Keep in mind that in terms of self-image, there were also some downsides of the medication. For example, almost 3 in 5 users felt pressured to maintain their weight loss, fearing they’d be judged or lose the attention they’ve since gained.

“GLP-1 medications can be life-transforming in how they enhance confidence, intimacy, and relationships,” ZipHealth states in its article. “Users reported increased emotional closeness, improved sexual satisfaction, and even second chances at love. However, these medications also brought new challenges, such as pressures to maintain transformations and shifting relationship dynamics.”

If you’re missing your ex, please don’t take this as a sign to hop on Ozempic. But if you are already intending on taking this mediation for health reasons, consider this your official warning: you might become magnetic to ex-partners and prospective new ones.