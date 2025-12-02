Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Hits Back at Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters With ‘Another P**** in the Wall’ Shirt

Ozzy Osbourne’s family is still irate over the things Roger Waters said about their late patriarch. Not just content to voice their discontent, they have now created a “P**** in the Wall” shirt that takes Aim at the former Pink Floyd frontman.

The features a graphic reading “OZZY RULES” over Waters’ name above a wall. The back has someone (maybe an old image of Ozzy himself!) literally p***ing on Pink Floyd’s The Wall, and the verbiage reads: “Another P**** in the Wall.” You can see it below and buy it here, for it will only be available for about another 25 hours-ish.

So, why would the Osbournes do this? Well…Waters walked right into this one, if I’m being honest. Less than one month after Ozzy’s death, Waters was interviewed by The Independent Ink. Initially, in the conversation, he was talking about the media covering celebrity deaths over important politics. Then, he dropped some pretty harsh comments about Osbourne’s career.

“In whatever state he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense,” the musician was quoted as saying. “The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f***.”

Waters went on to say, “I don’t care about Black Sabbath. I never did.” He then added, “I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, fired back at Waters, going scorched earth. “Hey Roger Waters. F*** You,” he said. “How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls**t in the press. My father always thought you were a c*** – thanks for proving him right.”

Jack wasn’t the only member of his family who spoke out. During a new episode of The Osbournes podcast, Jack’s mom Sharon, Ozzy’s longtime wife, took some verbal shots at Waters.

“He has no charisma, he looks like Frankenstein,” she said. “The guy is sick in the head; he is not relevant in today’s world. Nobody likes him. [He’s] boring, [has] no charisma, he’s got no stage presence. [He’s] envious and he’s just a bad seed.”