Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral: Marching Band ‘Iron Man’ Tribute, Massive Fan Memorial, Sharon, and More

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral was held today — Wednesday, July 30 — in his homeland of Buckinghamshire, England, and the rock legend’s sendoff was met with a massive memorial from his endearing fans, a marching band performing Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” as a tribute, and much more.

In footage of Ozzy’s funeral shared on Twitter/X by Rock History, the singer’s hearse is seen being heralded through the city streets by a marching band performing “Iron Man,” a hit song he wrote with his bandmates in Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne's hearse drives through Birmingham as musicians play Iron Man

Ozzy Osbourne's hearse drives through Birmingham as musicians play Iron Man

Ozzy’s fans turned out in droves for the funeral procession, placing flowers and other items to create a massive memorial in honor of the late heavy metal icon.

Ozzy's hearse drives through the streets of Birmingham

Finally, images of Ozzy’s family have emerged from the funeral procession, showing them tearfully saying their goodbyes. At the end of the procession, a private funeral was held and Ozzy was laid to rest in Buckinghamshire.

Thousands of people in Birmingham supporting Sharon Osbourne as she arrives to pay tribute to Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76. In a statement shared to Sky News, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

In a post on Instagram, the family shared the same statement and added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” signed, “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Over the past several years, Ozzy began dealing with many different health issues, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Sadly, ahead of the Back to the Beginning concert, Ozzy shared an unfortunate health update, revealing he was no longer mobile.

“I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive,” the 76-year-old singer said during a radio show interview. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there are people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

At this time, no specific cause of death has been shared.