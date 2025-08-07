The Panasonic Lumix S9 Is a Social Media Star’s Dream Point-and-Click Camera

Proving that Fujifilm and its admittedly gorgeous X100VI don’t have a monopoly on handsome, retro-inspired point-and-shoot cameras, Panasonic offers the Lumix S9 in six attractively textured colors: blue, green, mint green, pink, red, and black.

It’s tough to pick a favorite because they all look classy and unique, but if I had to, I’d go for that red. It seems thoroughly retro, even if it appears to be a reddish medium tan rather than a fire engine red.

Videos by VICE

retro looks, modern guts

The nod toward the old days is strictly aesthetic, because the Lumix S9 is geared toward being a one-stop shop for social media creators.

Shooters can edit videos and photos via a connected smartphone using the Lumix Lab app and then publish them directly to their social media channels, eliminating the need for separate editing software on a laptop.

You still have the option to use traditional editing software, but it’s not mandatory, which can speed things up for creators who want to upload new content with as little delay as possible.

Panasonic Lumix S9 – Credit: Panasonic

Unlike most point-and-shoot digital cameras, the Lumix S9 features interchangeable lenses, allowing you to use the 20-60mm zoom lens that comes with it for most shooting, and then swap in a telephoto zoom lens for long-range subjects, such as birdwatching.

You can order the Lumix S9 as a body only if you have a Leica L-Mount-compatible lens. The Leica L-Mount was developed by Leica and is shared across cameras from that brand, as well as Panasonic, Sigma, and DJI. Alternatively, you can pay an extra fee to order the S9 with an 18-40mm, 20-60mm, or 28-200mm Panasonic Lumix lens.

Regardless of whether you choose the cool, 1970s-esque mint green or the ultra-sleek black, you’ll have a camera handsome enough that you’ll need another camera just to post pictures of the Lumix S9 for your followers.