Panasonic Makes a Travel Water Flosser—and It’s On Sale

How often do you floss? Regularly? If you do, then you should feel pretty good that you’re avoiding all the gnarly bacteria and plaque problems that can plague an unflossed set of chompers.

Maybe you even use a water flosser because it’s gentler on your gums (no bleeding) and more effective. But what do you do when you travel? Do you bring it? Some of them can take up a lot of room in your bag, especially some of the countertop models.

Panasonic makes a collapsible water flosser not much bigger than your palm. It’s perfect for stashing in an overnight bag or even a backpack. You can keep right on with your nightly flossing routine without having to take a vacation from your healthy teeth habit.

it telescopes for travel

Any cordless water flosser is fairly travel-friendly, but if you’re especially squeezed for space in your suitcase, wedge this extra-compact travel water flosser into the narrow crevices among all your souvenirs and pairs of shoes you’ll never actually wear on vacation.

The big appeal for this one is the collapsible water reservoir. Once it’s emptied, you telescope the rest of the unit into the reservoir, making it vastly smaller than any other cordless water flosser we looked at.

Its reservoir only holds 35 seconds’ worth of water. That’s lower than the 45-60 seconds of non-collapsible, cordless water flossers, so you might have to refill it midway through a flossing session. It also uses two AA batteries. I’d rather see it be rechargeable, though.

Plus, there are only two power settings. But given the convenience of being able to travel light and take up half the space of a typical cordless water flosser, we can excuse these cons because it fills a niche—travel—in which if you take any opportunity to make the trip easier, you take it.