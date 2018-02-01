Pão de Queijo Recipe

Makes 24
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter
⅓ cup|80 ml whole milk
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups|250 grams tapioca flour
⅔ cup|50 grams freshly grated parmesan cheese
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat the oven to 425°F. Bring the butter, milk, salt, and ⅓ cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Remove from the heat and stir in the tapioca starch. Set aside for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the cheese and eggs. The mixture will be slightly lumpy, and that’s ok. Drop 1 tablespoon of the mixture onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, leaving about 1-2 inches in between each. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F and bake until golden, about 25 minutes. Serve immediately.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.