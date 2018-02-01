VICE
Pão de Queijo Recipe

Makes 24
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter
⅓ cup|80 ml whole milk
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups|250 grams tapioca flour
⅔ cup|50 grams freshly grated parmesan cheese
2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 425°F. Bring the butter, milk, salt, and ⅓ cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Remove from the heat and stir in the tapioca starch. Set aside for 10 minutes.
  2. Stir in the cheese and eggs. The mixture will be slightly lumpy, and that’s ok. Drop 1 tablespoon of the mixture onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, leaving about 1-2 inches in between each. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F and bake until golden, about 25 minutes. Serve immediately.

