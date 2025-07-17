Paranormal Investigator Dan Rivera Dies on Tour With ‘Possessed’ Annabelle Doll

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera spent more than a decade tracking haunted objects and malevolent spirits. Last weekend, one of them might have tracked him back.

Rivera, 54, died on July 13 while on the Devils on the Run tour in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania—a roadshow featuring the original Annabelle doll, which the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) describes as “demonically possessed.” He was found unresponsive in his hotel room. Emergency responders attempted CPR, but it was too late.

Videos by VICE

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed no signs of foul play, but an autopsy is still pending. So far, the cause of death remains unknown.

“Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend,” NESPR said in a statement. “We are still coming to terms with this profound loss.”

Rivera was the senior lead investigator at NESPR, the group originally founded by Ed and Lorraine Warren, the couple behind the real-life cases that inspired The Conjuring franchise. According to his bio, Rivera witnessed paranormal events as a child in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and later became an expert in Santeria rites. He also served in the Army, created viral haunted TikToks, and worked as a consulting producer on Netflix’s 28 Days Haunted.

That weekend, he was in Gettysburg showing off Annabelle, a Raggedy Ann doll that NESPR claims was first possessed in 1968 after a student nurse brought it home. According to the group, things took a dark turn immediately. A medium said the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a little girl named Annabelle. The roommates tried to treat it kindly. It allegedly responded with violence. Eventually, the Warrens took it away and locked it in a glass case.

Annabelle has been called one of the most haunted objects in the world. For the Devils on the Run tour, NESPR brought the doll out of the case and on the road. Rivera helped hype the tour with TikToks that racked up millions of views. He called it a “chilling experience.” In his final days, he was showing it to a crowd in Gettysburg’s historic orphanage building.

What happened next is still unclear. Officials haven’t said what caused Rivera’s death, as the autopsy results are still pending. But a paranormal investigator dying mid-tour while exhibiting a doll allegedly linked to demonic activity?

You don’t have to believe in cursed dolls to feel weird about the timing. People die in hotels every day. But most of them weren’t traveling with a doll that’s supposedly housed a demon for nearly 60 years at the time.