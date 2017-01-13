Parmesan and Garlic Pasta

Servings: 6

Prep: 5 minutes

Total: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 package angel hair pasta

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

65 grams unsalted butter

7 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

100 grams Parmesan cheese

Videos by VICE

Directions

1. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the garlic and cook until light brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. It may continue to fry but this is fine as the garlic must have a toasted flavour.

2. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring, until soft, about 2 minutes. Drain it, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water. Return the pasta to the pot you cooked it in and add the garlic butter, salt, and pepper. With a large fork and spoon combine the ingredients well, then add 1/2 cup of the grated Parmesan cheese and the pasta water and continue to combine gently. Take a taste and if you feel you need more cheese, go ahead as it’s all up to your taste buds.

3. Transfer the pasta to a large platter and top it with the remaining Parmesan.