‘Path of Fury – Episode I: Tetsuo’s Tower’ Could Have Been Called ‘Kung Fu Cardio’, as Much as It Got Me Sweating (Review)

Working in an office setting has its benefits, but there are a few things that I tend to catch myself lacking on. Getting up and active is one of those, and after playing through Path of Fury – Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower, I’ve realized just how much I’ve let myself slip away. Its fast-paced action, breakneck speed, and beautiful aesthetic had me sweating up a storm like I was a housewife in the ’90s with the latest Jane Fonda exercise video. And I’m genuinely thankful for that. My high-score chasing aspirations will have me returning to this one again and again.

One Will Enter ‘Tetsuo’s Tower’, and Many Will Be Maimed in the Process of Trying To Escape

Path of Fury – Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower is an exciting game. But first and foremost, we need to chat about the presentation. Leonard Menchiari knows how to make a brilliant aesthetic, with his work in Trek to Yomi being a highlight. Path of Fury is just as gorgeous, in its own specific way. Combining the lo-fi aesthetics of the 64-bit generation with the seedy underbelly of the mafia doesn’t sound like it would mesh together well. But, I’m glad to say that Path of Fury is stylistic, sadistic, and most importantly, runs like a dream.

As I made my way through hallways of seemingly endless enemies, I was always prepared and ready to dish out a dose of vengeance. A small highlight would appear, detailing where I should strike next. And depending on the velocity of my hits, I could bring an enemy down in as little as one punch. Fighting against crowds of enemies was always exciting, even if I do wish that there was a bit more freestyling allowed here. Those hoping for something similar to Bonelab may not find the experience they’re looking for here.

It’s a cohesive experience, almost to a fault at times. I tried to experiment and see if I could hit in other locations than what was highlighted, only to find that my hits wouldn’t register. But, like any good kung-fu thriller, these choreographed punches kept combat flowing. After I fully immersed myself in the environment, I was paying less attention to the highlighted areas and just trying my best to stay alive. Both in the game and in the outside world.

‘Path of Fury’ Is Going To Get You Moving, if You Like It or Not

It was surprising to see how much Path of Fury – Episode 1 got me up and moving. And frankly, it also showed me that I need to be doing that far more often. At the end of my sessions, I was sweating more than I was while playing Thrill of the Fight, and that’s saying something. Path of Fury – Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower is a great cardio routine, paired with an interesting story to go alongside it.

Everything about Path of Fury feels exactly like an ’80s kung-fu thriller. And it’s brought to life extremely well, as every room feels completely different from one another. Even after playing through the first two levels again after my preview earlier this year, I was able to use the familiarity to my advantage, while the level still felt fresh enough to not feel repetitive. Multi-combatant encounters are some of the most difficult to deal with. Watching to make sure I wasn’t about to get sucker-punched by somebody while dealing with their friends is genuinely thrilling.

And there’s plenty of content within Path of Fury – Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower. Some workout apps require a constant subscription. All while offering the same courses over and over again. If you’re looking for a way to get up and moving, all while having a great time exploring a massive tower filled with enemies, I would suggest checking this one out. Genuinely, if you’re hoping to find a way to get your muscles aching, I haven’t found a better way than this.

‘Path of Fury – Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower’ Is a Promising Start to a Budding Franchise

While a bit more restrictive than I would have liked it to be, Path of Fury – Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower hits hard. It got me sweating, moving, and weaving like it was nobody’s business. And wrapped it all together with one of the most interesting visual styles I’ve seen in quite a while. It’s a promising start to a new franchise. And one that I’ll be revisiting whenever I feel the need to get up and active.

It takes a little while to get cooking, but once it does, I don’t want to stop playing. Even when my muscles were aching, my body was sore, and I was out of breath. Just like the main character in Path of Fury. No matter where I found myself within Tetsuo’s Tower, I had to keep moving. I had to keep punching. I had to survive.

Verdict: Recommended

Path of Fury – Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower will be available on March 13, 2025, on Meta Quest. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Meta Quest 3.