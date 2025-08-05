The New PAX FLOW Vape: Smooth Moves, a Luxury Look, and Plenty of Flower Power 

The PAX PLUS is still a hot product, but now it has a new sibling. PAX just released the new PAX FLOW dry herb vaporizer, which is a triumph in cannabis consumption for those of us who love dry flower. This design aims to make the toking experience smoother, smokier, and more flavorful, and it nails it. I’ll get into it all: oven size, battery life, color options, smoke texture, oven strength, and beyond.

The New Specs

First, let’s get into the specs. The FLOW’s oven can hold 0.25g to 0.5g of ground flower, which is a generous size. And the oven is on the side, which mimics the feel of packing a bowl. The magnetic oven door is completely removable, which could be risky, so keep an eye on it. But it also makes the packing experience seamless. You pack most PAX vapes from the bottom, so this is a nice departure from that. I like it better.

You get four heating modes. Choose the level 1 setting for a discreet session or go full force with the level 4 to get the most smoke in every hit. You can rotate through them by pressing the top button once until you see the petals light up accordingly. There’s also Bong Mode, which is a pretty multicolor LED display that allows you to use your PAX with a glass piece.

The battery life on this is interesting. It charges amazingly fast. I reached 100% in less than an hour, which is wonderful for juicing up and heading out. Some vapes take hours and hours to charge. However, the longevity of the charge isn’t as long as I would’ve hoped. It dies after a few hours of use. That could be one or five sessions, depending on how you define and execute a session. On a Saturday, I had to charge it twice, which isn’t ideal, but totally worth it to keep it on me.

Past PAX have taken as long as 3+ minutes to heat up, which is an agonizing amount of time to sit and wait to start a sesh. But this one is ready to rock in 45 seconds or less — a true gift.

Feel and Flow

The PAX FLOW is all about that airflow, which I suspect inspired the name. It’s supposed to offer four times more airflow than previous models, enhancing output with a widened airpath. This makes hits bigger and more effortless, so you can take substantial rips without straining your lungs. While older PAX models worked best with short, strong hits, this one should be ripped long and slow for the best experience.

It delivers more smoke than other PAX I’ve used, which is all of them, excluding the MINI. However, it’s still not the billowing cloud that you get with a bong or blunt. This is completely expected, because it’s still a vape and it uses a hybrid blend of convection and conduction, rather than straight fire. I just don’t want anyone to expect a cumulus-like cloud to surround them after one hit, because it’s a more lowkey experience than that.

You don’t have to pull ridiculously hard to get a puff, making it a more comfortable feel. And since there is no combustion, it’s always a softer, smoother texture that won’t wreck your throat. It turns every strain, even the harshest ones, into silky smoke, like the Mood Cereal Milk Prerolls.

I was surprised by just how hot the FLOW got. Of course, it’s a mini oven in your hand, so it’s going to warm up. That’s normal and something all the PAX models have done. But the FLOW did seem to get hotter than the others and was not comfortable to hold at times. Even when on the lowest heat setting, it was still hot.

And considering this thing heats up in less than a minute, the heat makes perfect sense. It doesn’t get hot enough to burn you from the outside, but it can be unpleasant to hold for an extended period. I recommend holding the vape toward the top, away from the oven, to make it more comfortable.

Taste the Terpenes

One of the goals with the PAX FLOW was to let users get more of that flower flavor so they can experience the full range of terpenes. And I think it delivers. However, it’s still not quite the same as smoking with a glass piece or papers. But it comes impressively close.

There’s a warmth to weed that always brings me back to flower over edibles and concentrates. No, I don’t mean the heat from sparking up/decarboxylation. I mean the cozy, enveloping feeling after taking a hit that feels like a hug or weighted blanket for your body and brain. You don’t get that with liquid vapes. But with the FLOW, you can enjoy it fully. All PAX vapes offer that, but the FLOW amplifies it for you.

Since PAX toasts and never burns flower, the flavors are subtler, but still notable. It’s not as easy as when I’m smoking a joint or bong, but I can closely guess what strain I’m smoking out of the FLOW. I know this not because I could remember what I packed, but I could decipher based on the taste (it was Cheech & Chong’s Apple Fritter, in case you were wondering). Overall, this new dry herb vaporizer takes us a step closer to the traditional smoking experience, which is always what I want.

As Chic as Always

The PAX FLOW comes in two colors: Greenstone and Onyx. The Onyx is a classic black with the familiar PAX finish, which is semi-sheen and silky smooth. I got the Greenstone, and I’m obsessed with the look. It’s more vibrant and grassy than the Sage color that the PAX PLUS comes in, making for a stylish look that captures the spirit of cannabis. I love, love, love the Greenstone, but would be psyched if the FLOW was available in some of the other pretty PAX colors, like Elderberry or Periwinkle.

Like all PAX vapes, the FLOW has a sleek, futuristic shape that feels heavy in your hand but is still convenient to take everywhere you go. Of course, it has the signature PAX “star” or “leaf” on the front that lights up to tell you your heat settings, battery life, and more info. While PAX vapes are still a little heftier than most oil vapes, they’re compact enough to have with you at all times. They offer an attractive look that makes your green habit seem refined and maybe even a little posh.

Investing in Elevated Sessions

The PAX FLOW retails for $350, and that purchase comes with the essentials for using the vape, plus some pleasant extras. You get the vape with two mouthpieces, the charging cable, and three oven screens, all of which are must-haves. You also get a few cotton swabs for cleaning and the handy-dandy multi-tool for packing and stirring and whatnot.

I can’t say $350 is a steal, but PAX isn’t just any vape. And most dry herb vaporizers will cost you a pretty penny anyway. If you need a discreet way to consume FLOWER — not distillates or oils or edibles — anywhere, anytime, PAX is the best way to do it. The FLOW offers the brand’s latest technology and innovation for a next-level smoking device.

If the tag is too high, the PAX PLUS ($200) and PAX MINI ($125) are always there for you. The FLOW is here if you’re ready for that luxury, high-tech experience.

The Future of Flower

PAX has done it again. I don’t think I’m alone when I say the dream is to smoke flower without the hassle of cleaning bongs and rolling joints. PAX makes it a reality. All you have to do is grind and pack. And the FLOW is the smoothest, strongest design yet. Like I said, it brings us one step closer to that traditional smoking experience. If you want a high-end toke, The PAX FLOW is a high-end product that delivers, and looks cool doing it. And you can get it now.

