Peach Shrub Recipe

Makes 2 cups
Prep time 20 minutes
Total time: 1 week
Ingredients
1 pound|454 grams peaches (about 3-4 medium peaches)
1 cup cane sugar
1 cup|237 ml champagne vinegar
5 red shiso leaves
½ cup anise hyssop leaves
3 stalks bronze fennel
Directions
- Cut and half peaches, then chop into 1-2 inch pieces and place into a non reactive container.
- Add the sugar and shake or toss peaches well until peaches are completely coated. Tightly cover the container with a lid or plastic wrap and place in a refrigerated area for 1 day. Check to see if the peaches have macerated, and the sugar has dissolved. If the sugar has not dissolved after one day, shake well and check back after another 12 hours.
- Add desired herbs and vinegar to the container along with the macerated peaches. Shake well and cover again, checking periodically over the next 7 days to make sure sugar keeps dissolving. It’s important to taste during this stage so as the desired flavors of the herbs are not overpowering the essence of the fruit. Remove and add herbs as you see necessary!
- Set a fine mesh strainer over another container, pour the mixture into the second container. Taking the peach-herb mixture and pressing it through the strainer, making sure all of the liquid is squeezed from it. Transfer the strained liquid to a mason jar/pint jar/container with a resealable lid and refrigerate. Shrub will keep, refrigerated, for up to 6 months.
