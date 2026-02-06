People Are Bringing Bridgerton Into Their Dating Lives With ‘Storybooking’

Women-first dating app Bumble has coined a new and intriguing dating trend: storybooking, which basically takes inspiration from period dramas like Bridgerton and Wuthering Heights. I mean, if you can land a romance inspired by the most classic love stories, kudos to you.

This approach to modern dating, which includes all of our favorite period-drama tropes like grand gestures and yearning, was bound to develop in due time. What can I say? Obsessing over all these steamy on-screen romances causes a girl to dream for herself.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how “storybooking” looks in action? Let’s dive in.

What Is ‘Storybooking’?

In dating, storybooking means embracing the type of romance we witness in period dramas—but through a modernized lens. Think: slow burns, yearning, forbidden love…(Though I’m not sure how that one would work. Perhaps it’s when you’re hiding that toxic situationship from your disapproving friends?)

According to research from Bumble, half of women agree that love stories from movies or TV shows can impact their own dating preferences, including who they date, how they date, and even their relationship standards.

If that’s true, I hope these survey participants aren’t watching Tell Me Lies.

“Bumble’s new trend, Storybooking, shows that singles are consciously choosing romance on their own terms and [are] clear on their boundaries,” says Bumble Sexologist Chantelle Otten.

Why Is Storybooking the New Dating Trend?

From a woman’s perspective, I can confidently say that period dramas raise our standards in dating. From grand gestures to slow burns, the tropes in these shows and movies set a pretty high bar. And with so many daters claiming that “the bar is in hell” for most singles today, I’d say storybooking is a step in the right direction for everyone involved.

Basic human decency aside, many people admire these period drama romances for the ever-so-present male yearning, another beloved dating trend. Old-school romance is in; modern dating is out.

However, you might be wondering how this dating trend looks in today’s dating world. According to Bumble’s survey, women want clear communication, emotional safety, and mutual effort. What an outlandish concept!

“Period dramas are a beautiful fantasy, but real-life romance thrives when we’re in control,” says Otten. “Emotional intelligence, mutual effort, and clear boundaries don’t kill attraction; they make it stronger.”

Bumble’s research found that a majority of singles show love and affection through intentional acts like creating a playlist, sharing inside jokes, or taking morning coffee walks.

Sending a meme isn’t exactly the most romantic form of intimacy, but hey…we gotta start somewhere, right?

Of course, these acts might feel small, but they often communicate care, love, and closeness. For example, if you hear a song that reminds you of your partner, sending it to them is a beautiful form of romantic expression. It might not be a love declaration delivered in the town square, but perhaps it’s the modern version of such a thing.

Whatever the case, storybooking is a great way to acknowledge your relationship wants and needs while romanticizing your overall dating experience.