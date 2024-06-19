What Actually Happens When You Get Pepper-Sprayed?

Oleoresin capsicum spray (also known as OC spray or pepper spray) is commonly used by police in Australia and around the world as a “defensive” mechanism for officers. The NSW government actually calls it Oleoresin Capsicum Defensive Spray and in its police manual says it can deployed as “self-defence to assist in the restraint of a subject, or to limit a subject’s actions”.

Rather than verbal de-escalation or more violent methods that require officers’ physical force, this hand-held aerosol canister can be delivered with little effort to the target in the form of a directed stream or in a mist or fog.

But what is pepper spray?

An oleoresin (‘oleo’ as in oil or fat) is a viscous fatty liquid that can carry and preserve a perfume or flavour, like some essential oils or, for example, cannabis oil.

Oleoresin capsicum naturally occurs in peppers and acts as a vehicle for capsaicin, the chemical present in chilli that makes it spicy. When you feel heat on your tongue or rub your eyes after chopping chillis and feel a burn, or even while cooking a lot of chilli and start coughing and spluttering – that’s all due to capsaicin.

The oil, extracted from peppers or synthesised in a lab, mixed with an alcohol solution creates OC spray.

How spicy is pepper spray?

The concentration of capsaicin is measured by the Scoville scale, which is also used to measure how spicy chillis are. So a Jalapeno scores between 2,500 and 5,000 Scoville heat units (SHU), a Thai chilli can be around 100,000, and OC spray is usually between 500,000 and two million SHU or as much as five million for some products.

When that concentrated chemical is delivered in a targeted stream from an aerosol can and hits your skin directly, or is carried on the wind or rubbed off from contaminated clothing, it can have extreme effects.

What does pepper spray do to the body?

Capsaicin is an inflammatory compound and the most common symptoms are pain, usually burning and stinging, and irritation to the skin and mucous membranes in the eyes, nose and throat. Capsaicin is a lacrimator, meaning it stimulates the eyes to produce tears. It can also cause coughing and trouble breathing as well as anxiety and confusion. The most acute effects usually resolve after 30 minutes or so but some symptoms can be felt for several hours after exposure.

According to Naarm Frontline Medics, a collective of first-aid trained medics who provide care at public events, rallies and protests, there are several dos and don’ts to be aware of should you ever be caught in the crossfire.

Pepper spray DOs

Immediately after you are exposed, the most important thing is to stay calm, breathe and try to move away from whoever is spraying.

“Easier said than done, but remember: OC spray hurts like hell but is unlikely to do any serious damage,” a Naarm Frontline Medics spokesperson told VICE.

If you can’t find a medic to assist you, you will need to self-decontaminate.

Tie your hair back, wash your hands and get some clean water you can use on your eyes. Use a clean cloth or tissues (one at a time, disposing after each wipe) to remove any spray on the skin. Make sure the cloth or tissues are properly disposed of and clean your hands thoroughly throughout the process.

Next, there is a correct and an incorrect way to rinse your eyes.

You want to rinse each eye separately, pouring the water from the inside corner of the eye next to your nose and tilting your head so it runs across to the outside of your eye. Don’t wash them together, or let the contaminated water run from one eye to the other. And finally, keep rinsing your mouth and spitting.

Then you’ll need to deal with your clothes.

“Even small doses of OC spray will affect all who encounter it,” the spokesperson said.

“OC spray is very difficult, and sometimes impossible to wash out.

“If possible, remove all contaminated items before going indoors, entering vehicles, or taking public transport. Ideally, dispose of contaminated items. If this is impossible, seal them in a plastic bag, keep away from people or animals, wash several times in pure castille soap – not regular laundry detergent – and air dry.”

In the coming hours and days, the spokesperson said it’s essential to look after your mental and physical wellbeing after an adrenaline crash.

“The psychological effects must not be underestimated. Anxiety, stress, and trauma are common after exposure. Tap into your support networks and be gentle with yourself.”

Pepper spray DON’Ts

Don’t rub your eyes – there will likely be more capsaicin on your hands so don’t put it in the most sensitive spot.

Don’t pour milk on your face – water in fact works better and is cheaper and unlimited if you have a tap. Better to use lots of it than a few dribbles of milk.

But also: Don’t just tip water over your head or all over your body – that can simply spread the chemical around. Wipe it off with a cloth or pour water gradually off your face and eyes. And when you shower after the incident, try to not let the water run down your body but rather off each limb and onto the floor.

Pepper spray red flags

Naarm Frontline Medics advise seeking professional medical care immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms over 24 hours after exposure: continued difficult or painful breathing, coughing up coloured (often red/pink) substances, or continued rapid or abnormal heart rate.

Is pepper spray legal?

Pepper spray is commonly used by law enforcement around the world to suppress or disperse crowds, but it’s controversial.

The Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty by 193 nations including Australia and the “principal international instrument for addressing the threat posed by chemical weapons” according to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, bans the use of pepper spray and tear gas as a riot control measure in warfare. Yet this doesn’t prevent it from being used by police, who have recently deployed it on several Pro-Palestine crowds in Melbourne, including crowds with children and elderly people.

For citizens, purchasing or the possession of pepper spray is prohibited in all states except Western Australia.

What are my legal rights if I’m pepper sprayed by police?

If you’re in a crowd that is pepper sprayed by police, Melbourne Activist Legal Support advises you to document your experience as much as you safely can.

“Take a photo of your injuries, or ask someone else, as soon as possible. See a doctor to have your injuries documented and treated. And, when you are safe, write down everything you can recall,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Even a few short lines about what happened will be useful, for example what was happening before the spraying, describe the police and record their name and ID numbers if you have them, contact details of any witnesses, etc. Keep this information safe so you can provide it to a lawyer later.”

Down the track you can choose to launch a civil case with a lawyer or make a complaint to the Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission.

Each state and territory’s police force has a complaints service, which you can also access to have the incident internally reviewed. If you live in Victoria you can go through the Victoria Police complaints service or directly to the Victoria Police Professional Standards Unit.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is the Deputy Editor of VICE Australia. Follow her on Instagram.

