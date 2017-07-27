Perfect Cheeseburgers

“Just eat the fucking burger.”

Servings: 10-12 Burgers

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

5 lbs. beef chuck or 5 lbs fresh ground beef from a butcher

kosher salt and black pepper, freshly ground

10-12 slices American cheese

2 tablespoons water

10-12 hamburger buns (egg with sesame or brioche)

tub butter, softened

1 head iceberg lettuce

2 hot house tomatoes, thinly sliced

dill pickles, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

ketchup and mustard, to taste

Directions

1. Place cast-iron skillet over medium heat for 10 minutes before cooking patties.

2. Cut and grind meat.

3. Roll out 7 oz. burger balls and pat them into flat, thick patties, about 1 inch thick.

4. Season patties with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, and place in cast iron pan (with no oil). The fat will render out and you will have a juicier burger from the natural fat still inside the patty. Cook for 4 minutes on one side, then flip.

5. Add the cheese and pour water into the pan, covering it immediately so that the burgers can steam. Take the lid off after 45 seconds. The cheese should be fully melted.

6. Butter your buns, and place them in another pan so they get nice and awesome.

7. On your toasty buns, add cheesy beef patties, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles, and squeeze some ketchup and mustard on top.

8. Serve with chips, salad, more pickles or hot peppers, and just eat the fucking burger.

From How-To: Make the Perfect Cheeseburger