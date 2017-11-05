Perfect Grilled Cheese Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole loaf of bakery style whole wheat bread (about 1 pound)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

8 slices bacon

8 slices processed cheese singles

1 white onion, diced

3 ounces bread and butter pickles, diced

6 ounces Ontario cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions

Trim the ends off of the loaf of bread. You want to slice it more towards the middle of the loaf, where it’s a bit wider and thicker. Slice 8 pieces of bread, about ¾-inch thick. Butter one side of each piece of bread.

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook, turning once, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool slightly.

Wipe the skillet clean. Add 4 slices of bread to the skillet, buttered side down. Top each piece with 2 slices of processed cheese. Be sure to tear that shit up into smaller pieces so you can cover more surface area of bread with all that gooey goodness.

Top the cheese with the bacon. Tear the bacon in half, into smaller pieces, so that when you bite into your grilled cheese, you don’t bite the entire piece of bacon out of the sandwich.

Top the bacon with the onion, then the pickle pieces. Then top that with the shredded cheese. Put the other slice of bread onto each sandwich, buttered side facing up. Using your spatula, press the sandwich down. There is a lot of shit packed in between those slices, and you don’t want it to fall out all over the skillet (but if it does, it’s ok, it will cook and get crusty and tasty fucking delicious anyway).

Once the bottom piece of bread is golden (after about 5 minutes or so), flip the sandwich over and get that other side nice and golden. Get the cheese nice and gooey and melted. This will take another 5 minutes.

Transfer the sandwich to a cutting board, slice it in half, and enjoy.

From How-To: Make Grilled Cheese with Matty Matheson

