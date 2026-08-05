Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite Is Now Available After August 4 Update

The Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite has finally been added to the game following the August 4 update. The much-anticipated Sprite was originally released early last month before quickly being vaulted. Here is how to get the Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite, including its location and spawn rate.

Ironmouse Sprite Is Now Available in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite is now available in the game as of August 4. The Mythic Sprite was originally released on July 30. However, Epic Games after it was accidentally launched nearly a week too early. Well, the rare Sprite variant is finally available in the battle royale to extract and add to your collection!

Videos by VICE

The Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite was released at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET to line up with the VTuber’s debut anniversary livestream. Ironmouse is highly coveted because it has some pretty broken powers. Here is its official ability description: “Regenerate health over time when low. While regenerating, gain Cloak and low gravity!”

Screenshot: X @ironmouse

Ironmouse Sprite Hours Explained

According to Epic Games, the Ironmouse Sprite will have “boosted drop rates” until August 5 at 3 AM ET. So if you want to get the Mythical Spite, you will want to log in within the next six hours to participate in the Ironmouse Hours event.

Screenshot: X @FireMonkey

How to get Ironmouse Sprite in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite can be found in Relic Chests throughout the map. However, it is a Mythic variant, which means it has a lower spawn rate than most sprites. Before you worry too much, it isn’t as difficult to find as the Grim or Zero Point Sprite.

Because of its Mythic rarity though, you may still need to open quite a few Relic Chests before finding it. Here is where you can find the Ironmouse in Fortnite, along with its spawn rate:

Fortnite Ironmouse SpriteLocation and Spawn Rate

Sprite Location Spawn Rate Ironmouse Sprite Found in Relic Chests 2.14%

While it may take effort to track down the Mythical variant, its health regeneration, Cloak, and low-gravity powers make it one of the strongest Sprites currently available in Fortnite, so it is absolutely worth hunting down.

Finally, Ironmouse has a 6,750 Dust cost to resummon. So if you want to bring her into matches, you may want to take advantage of the Mastery Monday Fortnite event that happens every week which offers double Sprite Dust.