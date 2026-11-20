In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can score big money by completing Illegal Operations. However, some of these gang hideouts have safes that need a combination to open. Here are all the GTA 6 safe codes we know so far to help you earn cash quickly for Jason and Lucia.

All GTA 6 Illegal Operation Safe Codes

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

So far there are only 10 GTA 6 Safe Codes in the game that has been uncovered. Most of these combinations can be discovered by exploring the map. You can find them on computer screens, on maps pinned to walls, or on notes left around a hideout.

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However, if you already know the combination, you can just enter it without picking up the clue first. I’ve tested every combination in my own save to confirm they work. Here are all 10 known GTA 6 safe codes for Illegal Operations, grouped by gang:

All GTA 6 Safe Codes – Full List

Gang Illegal Operation Safe code Kingfishers Sunrise RV Park (dock building safe) 6769 Kolt & Associates Brooks Boatworks 6823 Kolt & Associates La Cascara Motel 6969 Kolt & Associates Kingpin Bowling 0300 M7 Nova Auto Junkyard 7777 Final Chapter Farm Fix Meth Lab (McKittrick Farm) 2121 San4San Illegal Sneaker Trade 4124 The Guardia Brothers Casa Guardia 1965 The Guardia Brothers Saber Shipping Facility 1122 The Guardia Brothers Saber Shipping Yard 8046

GTA 6 Illegal Operation Safe Locations

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To make these safes easier to track down, the maps below show where to find each one. They’re grouped by gang in the same order as the table, so you can quickly match a location to its combination.

Kingfishers

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Kolt & Associates

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

M7

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Final Chapter

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

San4San

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Guardia Brothers

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

For a full breakdown of the earliest safes you can crack open, check out our guide to all three Chapter 2 safe codes in Port Gellhorn. It goes into detail on where to find each combination and how to open the safes if you can’t find a code.

Finally, it’s still worth picking up the clues as you explore so the game saves the combinations in your menu. You can replay Illegal Operations in Grand Theft Auto VI, so having the code on screen saves you from looking it up every time.