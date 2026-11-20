Grand Theft Auto VI is officially out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but PC players are still waiting to find out when they can jump into Vice City. Here’s what Rockstar has said so far about a GTA 6 PC release and when multiplayer could arrive.

When Does GTA 6 Come Out on PC?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has not yet announced a GTA 6 PC release date. The studio’s November 19 launch only includes PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and there’s still no official release window for a PC version.

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However, there’s already a report pointing to a much shorter wait than PC players had with GTA 5. According to GamesBeat, four industry sources familiar with Rockstar’s plans said the studio was aiming to release Grand Theft Auto VI on PC in the first quarter of 2027.

That would put the GTA 6 PC launch sometime between January and March 2027, just a few months after the console release. Although it should be pointed out that Rockstar has not confirmed this, so that release window should be treated as speculation.

Why Did GTA 6 Launch on Consoles First?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

In a May interview with Bloomberg, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar typically launches Grand Theft Auto games on consoles first. He framed that decision around serving the series’ core audience. It gives us some insight into why PS5 and Xbox got GTA 6 first, although Zelnick didn’t give PC players a date.

For comparison, GTA 5 first launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 and didn’t make it to PC until April 2015. Red Dead Redemption 2 took just over a year to come to PC. If the early 2027 report pans out, GTA 6 would make the jump to PC considerably faster than either game.

When Does Online Come Out for GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Online doesn’t have an official release date, but Bloomberg reporting points to a possible late 2027 launch. In October, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported that the multiplayer mode was expected to arrive in 2027.

A later Bloomberg Originals video said multiplayer would arrive roughly a year after the main game. Since GTA 6 launched on November 19, 2026, that would put multiplayer in late 2027 if the reported timing holds. Although the outlet has since clarified this was their “expectation” and not a confirmed date.

Has Rockstar Confirmed GTA 6 Online?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has yet to officially announce multiplayer for Grand Theft Auto VI. In its June pre-order announcement, the studio described GTA 6 as a “single player experience.” Zelnick also addressed the subject on Take-Two’s May earnings call.

When asked how a new online mode might be sold, he said it was too early to discuss a business model because the company hadn’t announced an online version of Grand Theft Auto VI yet.

So if you’re waiting to explore Leonida with friends, there’s still a lot we don’t know. Rockstar hasn’t said which platforms multiplayer would launch on or whether it would be included with the base game. The early 2027 report is about the PC version, so there’s no reason to circle March on your calendar for just yet.