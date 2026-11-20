Toothpastes that loudly claim to whiten your teeth aren’t new. They’re less of a pain than teeth-whitening kits that make you stick a tray in your mouth and hold it for part of your morning, and way cheaper than a professional whitening at the dentist.

So along comes a purple toothpaste that claims to use, basically, art class to further whiten them. It’s inexpensive and easy to order, so why not give it a whirl? Does it really fight stains by removing yellowing from teeth, as the marketing claims? Turns out it works, in a certain way. Straight from the dentist’s mouth.

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how purple toothpaste claims to work

Toothpaste brands claim the purple coloring actually cancels out teeth yellowing through some fancy color theory you may recall from elementary school art class. Remember the color wheel? All the colors of the rainbow sit on a circular figure. Those alike, such as red, orange, and yellow, rub elbows next to each other on the wheel, while those very different, such as orange and blue, sit across from each other, as far away as possible. Two colors opposite each other on the color wheel are called complementary colors.What are a couple of other complementary colors? Purple (toothpaste) and yellow (teeth).

Two complementary colors applied, in the right amounts, sort of cancel each other out and create white. You see where we’re going with this, right? Plain whitening toothpaste can scrub away at yellowed teeth, but the purple hue of purple toothpaste works on another level to brighten them, or so the marketing says.

What the Dentists Say

The toothpastes’ “purple pigment sits on the enamel and neutralizes warm, yellow tones for a temporary whitening effect,” writes the American Dental Coders Association (ADCA). The effect is real until it’s wiped away from the teeth, they say, usually after a meal or drinking a beverage. That means you have to keep using the purple toothpaste to maintain the effect in the medium and long term.

But this is largely theoretical and conjectural, rather than scientifically proven in the way, say, fluoride toothpaste has been. According to licensed dentists and the American Dental Association (ADA), “peer-reviewed research specifically on purple toothpaste is still limited, so many marketing claims rely on color theory and cosmetic appearance rather than long-term clinical evidence. As the (ADA) notes, fluoride toothpaste remains important for cavity prevention and enamel support, which is why ingredient labels matter as much as whitening claims.”

TOp-Rated Purple Toothpastes to Try for Yourself

Euthmyol dates from an 1898 British recipe, although it obviously hasn’t always been purple, or plastered all over social media, for that matter. Euthymol Purple Whitening Toothpaste is mint flavored, and it’ll keep your breath fresh for up to 12 hours.

Colgate Visible White Purple Toothpaste was Colgate’s first purple toothpaste and it remains, at least by reviews on Amazon, the more popular of Colgate’s purple toothpastes, with more than 10 times as many reviews as Colgate’s other purple toothpaste.

The Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste is so similar to Colgate’s Visible White Purple that I’m having a tough time telling it apart from the other. Even their ingredients lists are largely similar. I say buy whichever is cheaper at the moment. Knowing Amazon’s pricing, it may be one of them one day and the other the next.

The stand out of Crest 3D White Brilliance Luminous Purple Toothpaste is that you get a bit more than you do with either of Colgate’s two purple toothpastes. Those give you 3.5–3.8 fl. oz. of the purple stuff, while Crest costs about the same and offers up 4.6 fl. oz.

Longer-lasting tooth-whitening treatments are expensive. Like, even if you have dental insurance. I had my doubts about purple toothpaste, until I learned its effects are only temporary. That jibes a lot more with it not costing an arm and a leg. Now I kind of want to try it.