Is GTA 6 Going to Have Online? What We Know About Multiplayer and Its Release Date

With the Grand Theft Auto VI preload now live, a new PS5 datamine has players wondering when they might get to explore Vice City with friends. So, is GTA 6 going to have online multiplayer, and is there a release date yet? Here’s what dataminers found and what we know so far.

Is GTA 6 Going to Have Online Multiplayer?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is going to be single-player only at launch on November 19, 2026. Since its announcement, Rockstar has consistently described the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release as a “single player experience,” and there’s still no official GTA 6 Online release date or window.

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In fact, Rockstar has yet to even officially announce an online mode for Grand Theft Auto VI. However, a recent GTA 6 PS5 datamine may have given us our first clue about the much-anticipated multiplayer mode. On November 9, PlayStation Game Size reported finding three entries in the PlayStation database tied to Grand Theft Auto VI:

"intentType": "joinSession"

"intentType": "launchActivity"

"intentType": "launchMultiplayerActivity"

Grand Theft Auto VI supports :



intentType": "joinSession"

intentType": "launchActivity"

intentType": "launchMultiplayerActivity" — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 9, 2026

Those entries point to PS5 features that let you jump into an activity or join a session. The multiplayer entry is the one that particularly stands out, since it suggests there could be a way to launch an online activity separately from Jason and Lucia’s story.

Popular Rockstar dataminer TexFunz2 has also suggested that players might be able to install the story and multiplayer separately. That said, at the time of writing, no a GTA 6 online mode has not been confirmed. But datamine files suggest it could get multiplayer support in the future.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As of November 10, 2026, Rockstar Games and Take-Two haven’t announced a GTA 6 Online release date or window. November 19 is when Grand Theft Auto VI launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Take-Two’s November earnings release lists that same date for the game and gives no launch timing for a new online mode.

If you’ve seen 2027 mentioned for a GTA 6 online release date, that comes from Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. In a September interview with Bloomberg, Clancy said he’d spoken with Rockstar and expected an even bigger bump in viewership the following year when multiplayer launches. However, 2027 is a window Clancy “expected” and not a date Rockstar has announced or confirmed.

What Has Take-Two Said About GTA Online?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked in February what would happen to the current version of GTA Online once GTA 6 came out. He said he had “every reason to believe we’ll continue to support GTA Online,” pointing to the players who still show up when Rockstar adds new content.

Take-Two went a step further at its September shareholder meeting and said support would continue after GTA 6 launches. So if you want to play GTA with friends on November 19, you’ll still be able to jump into the existing GTA Online. For Vice City, November 19 is when you can start Jason and Lucia’s story.