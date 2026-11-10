After Trying This Pro-Level Xbox Controller, I Don’t Think I Can Ever Go Back

I never gave my Xbox controller much thought. The one out of the box has always been perfectly fine, and when I wanted a second one, I bought another standard model in pink to match the aesthetics of my gaming room. (I love pink. Fight me.)

Nothing about those regular ‘ol controllers made me feel like I was missing out. Same with PS5… though I did just get the new LISA controller.

Videos by VICE

Then, I spent a weekend with Razer’s Wolverine V4 Pro, a wireless esports-tier controller for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Razer built it for competitive players, with new capacitive thumbstick sensors, four removable back paddles, two claw-grip bumpers, and more customization than most people will ever need to touch.

via VICE

I played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on my Xbox, mostly to find out whether any of that matters to someone who isn’t grinding a ranked ladder. It does, with a few caveats. There’s a learning curve. The rumble is ferocious. This isn’t a casual-gamer purchase.

And now, I’m ruined… because I don’t think I can ever go back to a “normal” controller.

The Wolverine V4 Pro Is the Xbox Controller That Made My Regular One Feel Basic

The Razer Wolverine V4 Pro is the most pro-level controller I’ve ever used on Xbox, and after a weekend of Call of Duty, it’s hard to imagine going back to the standard one included with the console.

The four back paddles take some getting used to, but they let me sprint and swap weapons without moving my thumbs off the sticks. It connected instantly, the battery lasted all weekend, and the rumble adds even chaos to a firefight (and that’s a good thing). It’s heavier than a standard pad, loud enough to wake a sleeping house when it powers on, and a splurge. But if you’re serious about controllers, it easily earns its keep.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Back paddles let you map buttons to keep your thumbs from every leaving the joystick

Paddles and thumbstick caps are swappable, so you can tune the layout

The dongle connected to my Xbox almost immediately

The battery lasted a full weekend without a charge

The rumble adds serious immersion

Cons

It’s heavier than a standard Xbox controller

The paddles and buttons come with a big learning curve

The 8,000Hz polling rate is PC-only, so the headline spec doesn’t apply on Xbox

How I Tested the Razer Wolverine V4 Pro

via VICE

I used the Wolverine V4 Pro over the course of a week, and extensively over one weekend for a few hours at a time, almost entirely in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Xbox, along with some Street Fighter 6. I connected it with the USB dongle, tried both the taller and lower-profile thumbstick caps, and mapped the back paddles to the commands I use most. My point of comparison is the standard Xbox controller I’ve used for years, so I compared how the Wolverine felt next to it, how it held up over a few hours of play, and how the rumble wore on me.

This was a console-only test. I haven’t used it on PC (thanks to my gaming PC being on its last leg), so I didn’t try the 8,000Hz polling rate (which gets you smoother input tracking) or Razer’s PC software.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Razer Wolverine V4 Pro

The Back Paddles Take Some Getting Used To

via VICE

The four back paddles are the main draw for me, and if you’ve never used a controller with them, expect an adjustment period. The payoff is that you can map commands so your thumbs never need to leave the sticks. I settled on two paddles, one for sprint so I’m not clicking in on the thumbstick, and one for a quick weapon swap. The time saved is tiny, but mid-firefight, a faster weapon swap can be the difference between life and death. IYKYK.

The paddles are magnetic, so you can pop them off super easily, and swap in flush covers for a traditional feel. The last Wolverine controller needed a screwdriver, and dropping magnets from the sticks is what lets them be used here.

Weight, Buttons and Sticks

via VICE

Overall, it feels like a regular Xbox controller, just a little heavier, with buttons that respond differently enough that you have to unlearn some habits. The V4’s buttons are tactile, unlike the membrane buttons on most standard controllers. And that’s something I truly felt while playing COD. There’s a “touchiness” that makes everything more sensitive, making extra intentional button presses less important.

The thumbsticks use capacitive sensors, which is essentially the next step beyond Hall effect and TMR. They’re contactless and magnet-free, which helps with accuracy and long-term reliability. The box comes with six total caps, in three pairs. I tried the taller ones and they weren’t for me, so I stayed on the lower-profile pair, though I’ll probably give the tall ones another shot at some point.

Connection, Battery and Rumble

via VICE

Connecting was painless. I plugged the dongle into my Xbox and it linked almost right away. Razer rates the battery for up to 27 hours, and I never needed to charge it over a weekend of a few hours at a time.

The haptics easily took the most adjustment for me. They’re intense, but the shaking makes a firefight feel more immersive, and I came to love it. Anything less now feels like a step back. Just know that the controller vibrates violently, and loudly, when you turn it on, so if you’re trying to sneak in late-night sessions with anyone trying to sleep in close proximity, I’d say grab a different controller.

Alternatives to the Razer Wolverine V4 Pro You Might Also Like

via VICE

At $200, the V4 is certainly an investment. Here are a few other options that might work for you as well:

Related: The Pocket-Sized Xbox Nano Controller Is a Small Wonder

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

Does the 8,000Hz polling rate matter on Xbox?

Not on console. Xbox Series X|S is limited to 250Hz, and 8,000Hz is PC-only. I tested on Xbox, so I haven’t tested it out yet. The paddles, caps, and sticks all work on console.

Will the thumbsticks drift?

Ah, drift… the controller killer. The V4’s contactless capacitive sensors avoid the wear that causes drift in the potentiometer sticks found in most first-party controllers. There’s no risk of it here, according to Razer.

My Final Verdict

The Razer Wolverine V4 Pro is easily one of the best Xbox controllers I’ve ever used. Competitive shooter players and anyone who wants more inputs without moving their thumbs will love it, as long as they’re willing to put in the time to adapt to a re-map type of setup.

It’s not a controller for casual players, or people who dislike a heavier pad. If you only want the new sticks, the wired Tournament Edition is the cheaper way in.

For everyone who takes controllers seriously, the V4 is worth the investment.

Traditional controllers have now gone the way of the buffalo for me. There’s no going back for me now. Thanks a lot, Razer.

Related: You No Longer Need a Controller to Play Xbox Cloud Games