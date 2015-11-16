Perfect Turkey Recipe

Servings: A LOT
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 3 hours
Ingredients
One 11 pound|4990 gram turkey
1 tablespoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
8-10 sprigs fresh thyme
8-10 sprigs fresh parsley
4 garlic cloves
large handful fresh sage
½ lemon
1 cup|237 ml chicken stock (homemade or store-bought)
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat your oven to 450°F.
- Remove the turkey’s offal (heart, kidneys, etc.) and set them aside. Wash and dry your turkey well, patting all over with paper towels. The drier the turkey’s skin, the crispier it will turn out, so really do a good job here!
- Place your turkey in a large, heavy bottomed pot, preferably with high walls (something like a large Dutch oven would work very well). Rub your turkey with salt and pepper, and then stuff the cavity with your thyme, parsley, garlic, sage, and lemon. Pour your chicken stock into the bottom of the pan, surrounding the turkey (add the turkey neck into the pan alongside the turkey as well if you plan to use it later for your gravy).
- Place the turkey in the 450°F oven and roast for 1 hour and 15 minutes, basting in the chicken stock every 30 minutes or so.
- Reduce the heat to 325°F and cook for another 45 minutes, until the turkey is a nice, golden brown and has an internal temperature of 165° degrees F.
- Once the turkey is cooked, allow it to rest for at least 15 minutes before carving.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .