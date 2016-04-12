Phaeleh Emerges from the Shadows with a Bittersweet Slice of UK Garage

UK producer Phaeleh has been predominantly off the map for the past two years, with a hiatus from releasing and only a few sporadic DJ gigs—but finally, he’s coming out with some new music and clearly the time off has been productive in the studio. The artist dropped an ambient album as well as the beautiful downtempo and UK garage-influenced double EP A World Without back in 2014, and now has returned to his deep and lush production techniques for a new extended player entitled All That Remains. The upcoming release includes a meloncholy and archetypal cut of UK garage called “Remember” which you can listen to for the first time below.

“This EP in my mind is a good indication of where I’ve been musically over the past few years and also what’s happening release-wise after it,” the artist says to THUMP over email. “There’s a combination of more traditional, beat-driven electronic music and the more ambient side of things – which is where I came from originally and seem to have recently gone back full circle to.”

Phaeleh plans to hit the road this year as well, with a pair of curated club nights in London and Bristol, as well as a full band live show in the future. Check out All That Remains when it drops on April 22.

