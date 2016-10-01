Pimento Macaroni and Cheese

Servings: 6

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

500 grams elbow macaroni

115 grams unsalted butter

120 grams all-purpose flour

965 grams whole milk

8 grams onion powder

17 grams Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

175 grams pimentos, peeled and diced

118 grams cream cheese

350 grams grated cheddar cheese

25 grams crystals hot sauce

30 grams panko breadcrumbs

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, then drain and run under cold water.

2. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the flour taste is gone, about 4 minutes, and the roux is blonde in color.

3. Slowly whisk in the milk to your roux and add in the onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne, garlic powder, mustard powder, and paprika. Cook, stirring, until the sauce is thick, about 5 minutes, then stir in the pimentos and cheeses. Cook until the cheeses have melted and the sauce is smooth. Add in the hot sauce and season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into a baking dish and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs. Bake until the topping is crisp and the sauce is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.