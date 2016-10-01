Pimento Macaroni and Cheese

Servings: 6
Prep: 10 minutes
Videos by VICE
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
500 grams elbow macaroni
115 grams unsalted butter
120 grams all-purpose flour
965 grams whole milk
8 grams onion powder
17 grams Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
175 grams pimentos, peeled and diced
118 grams cream cheese
350 grams grated cheddar cheese
25 grams crystals hot sauce
30 grams panko breadcrumbs
Directions
1. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, then drain and run under cold water.
2. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the flour taste is gone, about 4 minutes, and the roux is blonde in color.
3. Slowly whisk in the milk to your roux and add in the onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne, garlic powder, mustard powder, and paprika. Cook, stirring, until the sauce is thick, about 5 minutes, then stir in the pimentos and cheeses. Cook until the cheeses have melted and the sauce is smooth. Add in the hot sauce and season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into a baking dish and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs. Bake until the topping is crisp and the sauce is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.