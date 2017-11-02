Pinegrove Won’t Let You Get Through the Day Without Having a Feeling, Sorry

Nothing says “it gets dark at 5PM now” more than an acoustic guitar that sounds like it’s being played in a room made entirely of logs. Enter: Pinegrove.

In 2016 the foursome from Montclair, New Jersey, released Cardinal, an album so perfect it has only grown in significance since (no easy feat considering the stream-it-once-and-move-on way we often consume music today). You can read a bit about The Perfect Album here and here, but for now we’re going to talk about “Intrepid” – a new song released on Thursday that, quite frankly, is dangerous to listen to in public.

Quietly devastating in a way that you don’t anticipate until a particular lyric or chord suddenly strums every single one of your nerve endings like a harp, I think it’s best experienced if you just pop a pair of headphones on and prepare to call your mum. That said, I would like to draw particular attention to the middle section, because goddamn would the Kinsella family be proud of that one.

Scroll down for the really long list of all the tour dates Pinegrove are playing over the next few months, bringing all these feelings to a stage near you (probably).

Nov 25 2017 – Cleveland, OH: Snowed In*

Nov 26 2017 – Chicago, IL: Thalia Hall* [SOLD OUT]

Nov 27 2017 – St. Louis, MO: Blueberry Hill* [SOLD OUT]

Nov 28 2017 – Nashville, TN: The Basement East* [SOLD OUT]

Nov 29 2017 – Atlanta, GA: The Masquerade (Hell)*

Dec 1 2017 – Orlando, FL: Backbooth* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 2 2017 – Columbia, SC: New Brookland Tavern*

Dec 3 2017 – Richmond, VA: Capital Ale House* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 5 2017 – Washington, DC: The Black Cat* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 6 2017 – New York, NY: Irving Plaza* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 7 2017 – New York, NY: Irving Plaza* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 8 2017 – Boston, MA: The Royale* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 9 2017 – Hamden, CT: Ballroom at Outer Space* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 10 2017 – Philadelphia, PA: Union Transfer* [SOLD OUT]

Dec 29 2017 – Sayreville, NJ: Starland Ballroom

Mar 7 2018 – Bristol, UK: The Trinity Centre^

Mar 8 2018 – London, UK: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire^

Mar 9 2018 – Glasgow, UK: St Luke’s^

Mar 10 2018 – Liverpool, UK: Arts Club^

Mar 11 2018 – Brighton, UK: Concorde 2^

Mar 13 2018 – Amsterdam, Netherlands: Paradiso Noord^

Mar 14 2018 – Brussels, Belgium: Orangerie^

Mar 15 2018 – Paris, France: The Olympic Cafe^

Mar 16 2018 – Cologne, Germany: Artheater^

Mar 17 2018 – Luzern, Switzerland: Südpol^

Mar 19 2018 – Berlin, Germany: Musik & Frieden^

Mar 20 2018 – Hamburg, Germany: Knust^

Mar 21 2018 – Copenhagen, Denmark: Loppen^

Mar 22 2018 – Stockholm, Sweden: Obaren^

Mar 23 2018 – Oslo, Norway: John Dee^

Mar 28 2018 – Sydney, Australia: Oxford Art Factory

Mar 30 2018 – Melbourne, Australia: Corner Hotel



* = w/ Saintseneca & Adult Mom

^ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

