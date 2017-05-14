Pink Daiquiri Recipe

“Watermelons are oddly in season until November in New Orleans, so cheers to climate change!”

Servings: 16

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients



2 cups|475 ml light rum

½ cup|125 ml mint or basil

½ seedless watermelon

1 cucumber

pineapple juice, to top

ice

Directions

Muddle a handful of fresh mint or basil in hot water, let steep until room temperature and strain. Makes an “herbal tea.” Peel the cucumber and watermelon, cut into chunks. Add into blender, purée, and strain through a wire mesh strainer. This should produce 6 cups|1420 ml of liquid. Add rum and “herb tea” to cucumber-watermelon liquid. Sweeten to taste with pineapple juice. Blend with ice in small batches to reach desired slushy consistency.

From Katey Red’s Guide to Daiquiri Drinking

