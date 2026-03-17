PlayStation Portal Update Adds New 1080p High Quality Mode and It’s a Game Changer

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Portal is getting a new 1080p feature soon and it could finally fix one of the device’s biggest complaints. The high quality mode will force the portable device to have a cleaner image and fixes one of the PS Portal’s biggest issues.

PlayStation Portal 1080p High Quality Mode Explained – What It Does

Screenshot: PlayStation

Sony surprised players when they silently announced that the PlayStation Portal is getting a high quality mode update on March 17, 2026. According to an announcement on the official PlayStation Blog, the feature will allow players to force the portable device to output at a stable high quality 1080p while streaming games.

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“Starting today, (March 17 PDT / March 18 CET and JST), a new system software update for PS Portal will roll out globally, introducing improvements designed to deliver higher visual fidelity.Players can now select a 1080p High Quality mode during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming. This new mode enables players to enjoy games at a higher bitrate compared to the default 1080p Standard mode, providing a smooth and high-fidelity experience.”

Screenshot: PlayStation

The new PlayStation Portal High Quality Mode allows players to use more WiFi data to force a higher quality resolution. Based on the wording, the new feature will output at a cleaner 1080p then the current standard mode. Basically, it’s giving players the option to use the full power of their internet connection, if they want a better visual fidelity on their PlayStation Portal.

According to Sony, PlayStation cloud streaming saw a 162% increase over the last year. This was largely in part due to the PS Portal introducing its cloud streaming feature in 2025. Starting today, players will now be able to get a higher quality image when using either the Remote Play or cloud streaming feature on the Portal.

Why the New 1080p Mode Is a Big Upgrade for PlayStation Portal

Screenshot: PlayStation

The new 1080p mode is a pretty big deal, as one of the biggest issues with the Portal is its image quality. Even as someone who recently called the PlayStation Portal the best gaming handheld console on the market right now, I can admit visuals can sometimes drop to an unacceptable level.

When the Portal works, it really looks amazing. But if you ever get even the slightest drop in data, you can sometimes get artifacts and pixelation, which is pretty off-putting. It’s unclear how much the PlayStation Portal 1080p High Quality Mode will fix this issue specifically. If it’s a Wi-Fi or router connection problem at your home, then this latest feature will likely not solve that.

Screenshot: PlayStation

However, it’s interesting the way Sony worded the update. Specifically the “enjoy at a higher bitrate” part. It sounds like the mode will let you force the device to focus on using more data. Regardless, for players who don’t have any issues with their PlayStation Portal connectivity, this is still a significant upgrade.

How to Enable PlayStation Portal 1080p High Quality Mode

Screenshot: PlayStation

Once the PlayStation Portal update goes live today, you will still need to manually turn on the new high quality mode. For your convenience, here are the steps to enable the new visual mode on your Portal:

Step 1: Access your “Quick Menu” on your PlayStation portal.

Access your “Quick Menu” on your PlayStation portal. Step 2: Next, click on the “Max Resolution” option.

Next, click on the “Max Resolution” option. Step 3: Finally, click “1080p High Quality” to enable the mode.

Finally, click “1080p High Quality” to enable the mode. Step 4: If you are already in a game, restart your cloud streaming or remote play session to turn on the new 1080p mode.

We’ll have to wait until tech reviewers get their hands on the latest PlayStation Portal update to get a true breakdown of the new visual mode. As of now, it’s a massive upgrade for those with stable internet connections.

But it will be interesting to see if the 1080p High Quality mode brings a bit more stability to players who don’t always have the best visual fidelity when using the portable device.