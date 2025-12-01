PlayStation Portal’s New Feature Just Made It the Best Gaming Handheld

A recent update to PlayStation Portal just made it a contender for the best gaming handheld currently on the market. The new PS Portal feature lets users play their games without even needing a PS5.

PlayStation Portal Cloud Streaming Is the Killer App the System Needed

Screenshot: PlayStation

When the PlayStation Portal initially launched back in 2023, it was pretty much a glorified remote player for your PS5. This of course changed back in 2024 when they released cloud streaming. But the system still wasn’t perfect, as the games offered in the streaming service were pre-selected by Sony in a Cloud Library. However, all of that changed with the November 5 update, which added cloud streaming to PS Portal for your own library.

The new feature made it so every game you’ve ever purchased on PS5 can now be played on Sony’s cloud service. All you have to do is boot up your Portal, click the cloud button, and then you can load up and play any game you want. You don’t even need to have your system on. This update essentially cut the handheld’s tether to your console and made it so you don’t even need to own a PlayStation 5 anymore.

Screenshot: PlayStation

In theory, you could buy games on the PS Store website or PlayStation app and still play them on your $199 device. The only caveat is that some games in your library won’t work “for reasons.” Although Sony says these will likely be added in future updates. Plus, the PlayStation store itself actually has a label on games that confirms they can cloud stream. Out of 200 titles I own, only three of them couldn’t stream currently.

PS Portal Play Everywhere Is Real

Screenshot: PlayStation

I was pretty skeptical about cloud stream gaming when it first rolled out a few years ago. I’m by no means an “every game must be 4K and 60FPS” kind of enthusiast. I can tolerate quite a bit. But I also can’t really deal with severe input lag. So when I booted up the PS Portal’s new cloud streaming feature over Thanksgiving break, I was stunned at how well it ran. I specifically was playing Arc Raiders on it and had no issues whatsoever. Which is quite the feat given it’s an online multiplayer title.

Even more impressive is that when I stayed in a hotel with lackluster Wi-Fi, the PlayStation Portal still ran perfectly. All this to say, Sony has really fine-tuned their cloud streaming to such a degree that it truly is a play-anywhere device. Well, except maybe airplanes. But hey, I didn’t say the console was perfect. And to be clear, if you are a PC gamer used to 140 FPS, I would stay away from this. Streaming isn’t that good yet. You will definitely notice some imperfections.

Screenshot: PlayStation

But if you can tolerate most games playing at 1080p and 60FPS, the PS Portal works shockingly well. Just make sure to turn your game’s settings to “performance mode,” as any resolution above 1080p makes the device run like a slideshow.

Why PS Portal Is Now Worth Buying

Screenshot: PlayStation

As someone who owns an Xbox ROG Ally X, Switch 2, and Steam Deck, I can confidently say I enjoy playing on my PS Portal the most. For me, the key standout feature is its form factor design. It’s basically a gorgeous 8-inch screen glued to a DualSense controller that has been cut in half. It looks goofy as hell. But, boy, is it comfortable. Because it’s a streaming-only device, it weighs nothing and feels amazing in your hands.

However, here are some key points as to why I think PS Portal is worth picking up at this point:

It’s only $199 (It goes on sale as low as $179)

A cheap entryway to the PlayStation ecosystem, as you don’t need a PS5 console to use it.

Cloud Streaming works really well as long as you have decent Wi-Fi. So you can play most modern AAA games anywhere with decent performance.

So you can play most modern AAA games anywhere with decent performance. If you own a PS5, it’s a great companion device. You can let other players use your console while you play on Portal with the Cloud.

You can let other players use your console while you play on Portal with the Cloud. It’s easily the most comfortable gaming handheld on the market. Because it’s a streaming device, it has no internals, making it paper-thin.

Screenshot: PlayStation

I do get that it might be a hard sell for some players. I hate streaming with a passion and never thought I would ever buy into cloud gaming. Again, I’m someone willing to lug around a 10-pound Xbox ROG Ally X in my backpack just to play certain games when I travel. But when I just look at the overall positives of the PS Portal and the fact that it’s insanely cheap, I truly think it’s the best gaming handheld on the market currently.