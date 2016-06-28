Pluto’s ‘Just 4 Now’ EP Is the Kind of Cool You Just Can’t Buy

R&B nowadays, in both the mainstream and alternative spheres, is hella emo. As such, it’s tough to really sound badass while tearing your heart out. Just 4 Now, the first offering in a bit from Toronto artist Pluto, manages to strike the balance between confessional and unflappable. Among the highlights, “Tell Me” begins theatrical and then undergoes a time shift, with aquatic Rhodes piano and Pluto’s skyscraping vocals stoking the drama. Meanwhile, “LA” is another addition to the canon of Toronto singers crushing on the Sunset Strip lifestyle, with Pluto and producer Giangelo Power setting the yearning to highway-cruising disco instead of the typically dark and sludgy #6ixside R&B one would expect. Above all, the EP is cool, sunglasses-at-night music; a markedly different appeal from the post-Drake Toronto sound.

“This project was a challenge to myself, I wanted to make a fun project with an uptempo vibe,” says Pluto. “It was a challenge because I was making a musical transition from a very emotional project like “Jessica” to a feel good vibe approach I wanted to take in Just 4 Now. I wanted to create a different experience, something you can dance or chill too. Something you can enjoy everywhere.” Listen to Just 4 Now below.

Videos by VICE

Phil Witmer remembers the time Rick Ross rapped over Corey Hart. Follow him (Phil, not Rozay) on Twitter.