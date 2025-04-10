Pod of Orcas Photographed Hunting and Killing Endangered Blue Whale

Off the coast of Western Australia, in an area called Bremer Canyon, over 60 orcas took down an early 60-foot-long pygmy blue whale in a brutal 90-minute slaughtering. Images of the attack were shared on Facebook—be warned, they’re quite graphic.

Just a few days ago, I reported on how orcas are upending the hierarchy within South Africa’s marine ecosystem by systematically eradicating local white shark populations. Now, species whose numbers would’ve been kept in check by white sharks are seeing their populations explode with all sorts of cascading effects following suit.

Orcas are ganging up on poor, defenseless pygmy blue whales as orca populations have seemingly lost their minds and are on a John Wick-style revenge quest across the seas. Pygmy blue whales are the slightly smaller but still endangered cousin of the largest animal to ever grace Earth. Scientists and tourists watched, mouths agape, as this real-life marine horror unfolded.

“It was very emotional but that’s nature,” marine biologist Jennah Tucker told the ABC, providing an oddly measured response after witnessing a brutal sea murder.

Researchers say that this appeared to be a coordinated, multi-family gangland-style hit. Five confirmed orca pods showed up. As many as 30 orcas surrounded the pygmy at once. Even the babies got involved—one calf, still toothless, rode shotgun next to its mom during the attack.

The orcas exhausted their prey, then took turns chowing down. According to Tucker, only a handful of blue whale kills have ever been documented, and four of them happened right there in Bremer Canyon.

“We’re all still pretty shell shocked,” the marine biologist told the ABC. “We definitely do as much as we can to not be involved and to have no interference, but it’s a very difficult thing to watch; it can be very brutal.”

“Especially an animal we know is struggling to bounce back after whaling. Pygmy blue whales are endangered.”