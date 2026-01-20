Pokémon GO – All Dates for Next Season’s Community Days

Pokémon GO’s Precious Paths season is well underway and players have another month to enjoy its activities. Ahead of the full reveal of the game’s next season, Pokemon GO is ready to announce some save the dates a bit early.

Screenshot: Niantic

The next season of Pokémon GO has not been officially revealed yet, but fans are already starting to get excited. The upcoming season kicks off in March and will help transition the game from winter to early spring-themed activities.

Videos by VICE

Although details are thin on the upcoming season so far, players can start to prepare their calendars with this list of confirmed events…

Next Season’s Community Days

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 (Community Day Classic)

Details about which Pokémon will be featured during each event will not be revealed until much closer to each month’s event. It is exciting to see that Community Day Classic will be returning in May. Those events are very popular and will likely draw a big crowd.

Community Days aren’t the only events on the horizon for the coming Season, either—there are other fun in-game events on the way, and some of their dates are as follows:

Saturday through Monday, March 7–9, 2026 (Season event)

Saturday, March 21, 2026 (Research Day)

Saturday, March 28, 2026 (Max Battle Day)

Saturday, April 4, 2026 (Raid Day)

Saturday, April 18, 2026 (Hatch Day)

Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Max Battle Day)

Saturday, May 2, 2026 (Shadow Raid Day)

Saturday, May 23, 2026 (Raid Day)

The next season is still more than a month away, so it isn’t surprising that these are the only details fans are getting for now. A more comprehensive reveal of the season’s name, theme, and big events will likely arrive in later February.

Perhaps the most exciting reveal from the mystery list of upcoming events is the March 7-9 season event. Most recurring events take place during one day or a few hours of one day. This weekend-long event will likely be a big deal and include some exciting spawns and bonuses for players to enjoy as the new season is kicking off. If players are lucky, maybe the event will even include a new debut.

Luckily, fans of the mobile AR game have plenty of activities to stay busy with during the rest of the Precious Paths season. This evening, players can clear out their inventory and enjoy some exciting bonuses during the Hatenna Spotlight Hour event.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.