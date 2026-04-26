Pokémon GO – All May 2026 Events, Raid Bosses, and Max Raids

May 2026 is right around the corner and players can now get a closer look at everything that Pokémon GO has in store for them as the next month in the Memories in Motion season arrives.

Pokémon GO May 2026 Event Calendar

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

May 2026 is going to be another busy month for Pokémon GO trainers. The game features all the usual recurring events, like Community Day and weekly Raid Hours, but there are also some special activities like the Spring Marathon to check out.

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Shadow Entei Raid Day: May 2

Nihilego Raid Hour: May 6

Lechonk May Community Day: May 9

Spring Marathon: May 12 – May 18

Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree Raid Hour: May 13

May Community Day Classic: May 16

Mega Raid Day: May 16

Tapu Bulu Raid Hour: May 20

Raid Hour: May 27

The Spring Marathon is perhaps the most exciting item on the list, since it will include some new Paldea region debuts in the mobile game. The event has confirmed that Flittle, Espathra, Pikachu wearing a marathon visor will all be making appearances.

That event will also allow players to earn some extra valuable rewards by reaching major milestones on their GO Pass to unlock the following bonuses:

Tier 1

2× XP for spinning a PokéStop

GO Pass Deluxe: 3× XP for spinning a PokéStop

Tier 2

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period

Pokémon GO May 2026 Tier 5 Raid Bosses

Screenshot: Niantic

Tapu Lele: April 29-May 5

Nihilego: May 6-May 12

Shadow Cresselia: May 6-June 2

Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree: May 13 – May 19

Tapu Bulu: May 20 – May 26

Tapu Fini: May 27 – June 2

Pokémon GO May 2026 Mega Raids

Mega Banette: April 29 – May 5

Mega Camerupt: May 6 – May 12

Mega Glalie: May 13 – May 19

Mega Altaria: May 20 – May 26

Mega Medicham: May 27 – June 2

As always, players should keep in mind that the Tier 5, Shadow, and Mega Raid lineups can (and often do) change at the last minute if surprise bosses are included in any of the upcoming May 2026 events.

That should be everything trainers need to know to prepare for all of their May 2026 adventures in Pokémon GO. More specific details about each event will be released as the activities get closer.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.