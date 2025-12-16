Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Has Three Legendary Pokémon You Can Miss Forever

A new datamine leak has revealed that the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension has three missable Legendary Pokémon. Players who fail to catch the rare Legendaries will eventually not be able to get them again in PLZA.

Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Zeraora Is Only Available for a Limited Time

If you read that headline and did a double take, you’re not alone. After all, Mega Zeraora is technically part of the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC story campaign. Yet new information suggests it was originally planned to be released as a limited-time EX event instead.

According to CentroLeaks, Mega Zeraora was initially designed to be distributed in a similar way to Diancie and Mewtwo. However, Game Freak ultimately changed course and added it directly to Mega Dimension. Despite this, its original event requirements were left intact in the final game files.

“Fun fact: looks like Mega Zeraora was originally planned to be an event encounter like Diancie and Mewtwo, as it’s an EX mission too. In the end, they decided to just put it into the game normally. They left the original requirements untouched. So to get Mega Zeraora you must also have completed the events of Diancie and Mewtwo.”

Mega Zeraora Can Become Permanently Missable in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Where it gets interesting is that apparently Mega Zeraora can now be missable in PLZA due to being tied to Diancie and Mewtwo. “As a result, Mega Zeraora can now technically be missable for new players when the game’s servers shut down in a few years.”

While yes, the Switch 2 servers won’t likely be shutting down for another four years or so, it does mean that Pokémon Legends Z-A now has three Legendary Pokémon that can be missed forever. New or returning players will eventually not be able to get them in the 2025 RPG.

Players Want Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC to Fix Legendary Requirements

Many Pokémon fans reacted to the Mega Dimension discovery with frustration. While many players might not see this as an issue now, Pokémon has a history of locking out content years after a game’s release. I mean, I’m still devastated that a vast majority of Pokémon titles are just no longer available to play anymore with the 3DS eShop shutting down. PLZA players took to social media to voice their concerns.

“That’s the kind of thing that should get patched now, not after it’s too late. If access disappears when servers go down, it turns cool content into lost content,” a fan wrote on X, for example. Another user agreed and replied, “They gotta stop with distribution-only Pokémon and events, it’s so annoying. If it were update data, they’d always be obtainable because you can always locally match a version that has them.”

Did Pokémon Legends Z-A Scrap More Legendary EX Quests?

The missable Legendary Pokémon discovery also sparked another interesting discussion. With it now revealed that Mega Zeraora was likely supposed to be an EX quest, some fans have speculated that Game Freak might have had more events planned that were scrapped. Over on Reddit, one player shared their compelling theory about Volcanion and Marshadow.

“I honestly believe Volcanion was planned as one of the EX quests like Diancie and Mewtwo. This explains why he doesn’t have anything to do with the dimensions. Same for Marshadow. They were most likely planned as EX quests that would release after the main game’s launch. However due to the time frame between the main game and the PLZA DLC’s release being shortened, they decided to scrap that.”

Of course, this is pure speculation. But with the latest discovery about Mega Zeraora, it definitely makes you think. It’s especially interesting since Mega Garchomp Z is going to be a future EX mission.

Regardless, if you want to get Mega Zeraora, Mewtwo, and Mega Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A, get them now while you can. In a few years, they are going to be missable in PLZA forever. This would be especially problematic especially for the new PLZA Mega Evolutions.