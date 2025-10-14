Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Starters Leaked: Stats and New Mega Evolutions Revealed

With only a few days left until launch, the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Starters have finally been leaked online. Players who already have the game have revealed what the PLZA Starters’ Mega Evolutions look like, as well as their stats.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Starters Mega Evolutions Leaked Ahead of Launch

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Although Pokémon Legends Z-A is launching on October 16, Game Freak has kept the game’s Starters’ new Mega Evolutions close to the chest. In fact, we are only 72 hours away from the RPG’s release date, and there still isn’t any official marketing showing off Meganium, Emboar, and Feraligatr’s new designs. The wait is finally over, though, as players who got the game early have leaked the PLZA Mega Starters on social media.

Videos by VICE

Mega Meganium has giant bands of colored flowers that wrap around its neck. It almost looks like a fur collar. Mega Emboar, on the other hand, looks like a fierce warrior emperor. Its hair is now in the shape of a crown, and it holds a giant fire spear in its hand. Although lowkey, it kind of looks like a big piece of bacon. Finally, Mega Feraligatr has a massive red helmet on its head that closes down on top of its spiked arms.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks, @UniteVids

Unfortunately, Mega Feraligatr’s helmet flips up for most of the battle, which has many fans comparing him to a toilet seat. I have to say, the design is pretty goofy. Interestingly, these latest screenshots confirmed that the designs of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Starters actually leaked back in 2024.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Starters Stats Leaked

Screenshot: X @Slowflake1601, R_N

The new models aren’t the only thing that leaked, as the stats of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Starters’ Mega Evolutions were also datamined.

On X, leakers posted movesets and power breakdowns of Mega Meganium, Mega Emboar, and Mega Feraligatr. While I know not everyone is into the game’s battle meta, the new stats are interesting, to say the least.

At a glance, Mega Feraligatr is the strongest out of the bunch with a staggering 160 Atk buff. However, if you take into account all stat increases, Mega Emboar seems to be the most balanced of the PLZA Starter trio, as it got a substantial increase to all five of its stats.

For your convenience, here are the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Starters’ stats:

Mega Meganium – HP: 80, Atk: 92, Def: 115, Sp. Atk: 143, Sp. Def: 115, Speed: 80

Mega Feraligatr – HP: 85, Atk: 160, Def: 125, Sp. Atk: 89, Sp. Def: 93, Speed: 78

Mega Emboar – HP: 110, Atk: 148, Def: 75, Sp. Atk: 110, Sp. Def: 110, Speed: 75

Who Is the Best Starter in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As far as which Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Starter is the best, that is still up in the air. Because PLZA doesn’t have a gym system, we don’t know which typing has an advantage. Although early previews of the game have revealed that Poison status effects are absolutely broken.

For example, if you apply Poison status to an NPC and get knocked out, you can purposely wait 30 seconds to swap to your next Pokémon while your opponent’s health slowly ticks down. The Poison-type method can be used to cheese the game. So if you plan on doing that, Mega Meganium has access to some Poison-type moves. I’m personally going to go with the lord of bacon himself, Mega Emboar. But that’s just me.