Pokémon Pokopia Makes Big Change To Pokémon Centers

A new update is now live for Pokémon Pokopia and the patch includes a highly-requested new feature regarding relocating Pokémon Centers.

Pokémon Pokopia Players Can Now Relocate Pokémon Centers During Events

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The latest Pokémon Pokopia update has arrived and players can download and install version 1.0.4 right now. The patch is full of fixes to various issues across the game’s systems, but the biggest highlight comes in the form of an update to Pokémon Centers.

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Starting with 1.0.4, players will now be able to relocate Pokémon Centers while in-game events are underway. This removes a barrier that seemed like an unnecessary restriction for many players and should be a welcome change.

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

You can now relocate Pokémon Centers while in-game events are underway.

Full Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Additionally, the following issues have been fixed.

In Bleak Beach, the request “Wanted: Food!” could not be progressed under certain conditions.

In Bleak Beach, performing certain actions would prevent the request “Pool repair needed!” from appearing.

In Bleak Beach, after completing the request “Pool repair needed!” it was sometimes impossible for the player to have Happiny accompany them.

In the Sparkling Skylands, during the request “Pokémon Center tour guide!” performing certain actions could prevent the player from having Tinkmaster accompany them, making the request impossible to progress.

Performing certain actions would cause Professor Tangrowth to stop appearing.

If certain Pokémon were waiting to appear, other Pokémon would sometimes also fail to appear.

Performing certain actions could make Peakychu, Chef Dente, and Tinkmaster unable to leave town, preventing requests from being progressed.

Under certain conditions, picking up a relocation kit (prepare) would leave behind indestructible platforms.

Accessing the Pokémon Center PC with certain save data would cause the game to freeze.

During in-game events, rebuilding a Pokémon Center using certain actions would cause its decorations to appear floating.

During in-game events, trades could not be conducted at the Pokémon Centers on Cloud Islands.

This update arrives while the Bulbasaur’s Jump Rope Contest is currently underway for a few more days, so players can take advantage of the new change right away if they need to.

That should be just about everything players need to know about the latest update. Be sure to check back soon for more Pokémon Pokopia news, updates, guides, and event details.

Pokémon Pokopia is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.