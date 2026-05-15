Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals Pokémon That Evolves Without an Evolution Line

A new leak claims that Pokémon Winds and Waves will introduce a new evolution type for the first time in 30 years. If true, the Gen 10 Pokémon games will feature a new Pokémon that doesn’t have a set evolution line and can still evolve into a new form.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Could Introduce Pokémon’s First New Evolution Type in 30 Years

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Winds and Waves will reportedly have a Pokémon type that doesn’t have a set evolution line, but can still evolve. If you are reading that sentence and are confused, I don’t blame you. According to the leak, the new mechanic is called “Seed Pokémon” and was apparently inspired by the 2008 game Spore.

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The leaked feature was reported on by Light_88_ on X, who posted details about the supposed Gen 10 mechanic. The user describes the new Pokémon Winds and Waves concept as a dynamic Pokémon whose form shifts based on your environment, bonding level, and story progression.

Here are key details about the leaked Gen 10 evolution mechanic (courtesy of Light88):

The Seed Pokémon is a central new concept in Pokémon Winds and Waves, designed as a fully adaptive, ever-changing companion

It has no fixed evolution line; its form develops dynamically based on environment, growth, and player interaction

Inspired by Spore, but reimagined around emotional bonding and narrative-driven progression

It is first encountered in a coastal resort area, with legend tying its true evolution to the Storm and Wave Legendary islands

Beyond being a Pokémon, it functions as a gameplay system that shapes ecosystems, islands, and world progression

The New Gen 10 Pokémon Evolution Type Might Actually Be Real

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As far as whether this new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak is legitimate, it actually is, but with some caveats. The “Seed Pokémon” mechanic surfaced from official Game Freak documents that were leaked in the infamous TeraLeaks. In 2024, The Pokémon Company suffered a breach where many files were posted online.

The Gen 10 mechanic was certainly real at some point during development. However, it’s unclear if it will be in the final version of Pokémon Winds and Waves. While many Pokémon Gen 10 leaks have been legitimate, most of them also come from much older builds of the game. The “Seed Pokémon” evolution, in particular, originated from early concept outlines.

So it’s hard to say if the feature will be scrapped by the time Winds and Waves launches in 2027. However, if it does make the final release, it will be the first time in 30 years we’ve gotten a new Pokémon type that doesn’t have a set evolution line.

All Pokémon Evolution Methods Explained

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

With this latest Pokémon Winds and Waves leak surfacing, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at all the previous Pokémon evolution gimmicks over the years. The first new evolution method to be added to the franchise was the “Friendship” mechanic in Gen 2’s Pokémon Gold and Silver. Since then, Game Freak has used new generation titles to introduce new evolution methods.

Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999)

Friendship Evolution: Pokémon evolve when their friendship level has reached 220.

Pokémon evolve when their friendship level has reached 220. Time-Based Evolution: Evolution is triggered when leveling up a Pokémon during a specific time of day.

Diamond and Pearl (2006)

Move-Based Evolution: When Pokémon are leveled up with a certain move learned, they evolve.

When Pokémon are leveled up with a certain move learned, they evolve. Location-Based Evolution: Pokémon evolve when leveled up in a specific location in the game.

Pokémon evolve when leveled up in a specific location in the game. Held-Item Evolution: Pokémon leveled up or traded while holding a specific item will evolve.

Pokémon leveled up or traded while holding a specific item will evolve. Gender-Based Evolution: Certain Pokémon will only evolve when being a specific gender while leveled up.

Sun and Moon (2016)

Region-Based Evolution: Pokémon evolve when leveled up in a specific region.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (2022)

Let’s Go Evolution: Walking 1,000 steps while using the Let’s Go feature will trigger an evolution.

Walking 1,000 steps while using the Let’s Go feature will trigger an evolution. Battle-Conditions: Using a certain move, or holding a certain item in battle.

What makes the rumored Pokémon Winds and Waves evolution different from these methods is that it’s a new type. Meaning, it’s the first Pokémon in 30 years to not have a set evolution line that can still change through leveling or outside factors. Only time will tell whether this groundbreaking evolution type will make it into the final version of Pokémon Winds and Waves. We can only hope!