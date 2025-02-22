police-just-found-a-drug-smuggling-tunnel-connecting-spain-and-morocco

Police recently discovered a long drug-smuggling tunnel that was being used to connect Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Unfortunately for smugglers, their creativity could only last so long before they were caught. But props to them for utilizing an underground system that went about 55 yards, or a little more than half a football field.

The tunnel system was formed in a closed-up marble factory and likely was used to get drugs across the border into Spain. For anyone looking at a world map, there’s a small point at the bottom of Spain and the top of Morocco that creates one of the only land connectors between the two continents.

It makes sense, then, that cartels would look to that area to smuggle drugs in and out.

Police haven’t identified anybody or any group that was using the underground path. There also weren’t any drugs found when they traversed through the tunnels. That being said, they likely were tipped off to this location after the country ramped up its border control to crack down on the drug market. Authorities also found a hidden trapdoor in the vacant factory that served as the entry point.

Considering how Ceuta and neighboring Melilla are the land borders for the two countries, drug smuggling has long been an issue in the towns. In addition to the recently discovered tunnel, there previously was an incident where crime groups were using jet skis in the Mediterranean Sea to transport products into Spain.

All of this is why the two countries have intensified their operations to thwart the smuggling networks. Border security has increased along with physical barriers going up. There are also more maritime patrols roaming the waters to prevent something like jet skis being used as drug mules.

Spain and Morocco also have been communicating more on joint raids and task forces. Longer prison sentences for anyone busted in these raids also have been set into place in hopes of deterring smuggling.