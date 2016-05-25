Poppy’s I.V. Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
9 ounces|255 grams strawberries, trimmed and roughly chopped
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 slices of cucumber
2 sprigs rosemary
1 ½ ounces|40 ml gin
½ ounce|15 ml fresh lime juice
½ ounce|15 ml St. Germaine
soda, to top
Directions
- In a blender, purée the strawberries with the sugar until smooth.
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cucumber and 1 sprig of rosemary. Add 2 ounces|60 ml of the purée, gin, lime juice, St. Germain, and ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a collins glass filled with ice and top with soda. Garnish with remaining rosemary sprig.
