Poppy’s I.V. Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

9 ounces|255 grams strawberries, trimmed and roughly chopped
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 slices of cucumber
2 sprigs rosemary
1 ½ ounces|40 ml gin
½ ounce|15 ml fresh lime juice
½ ounce|15 ml St. Germaine
soda, to top

Directions

  1. In a blender, purée the strawberries with the sugar until smooth.
  2. In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cucumber and 1 sprig of rosemary. Add 2 ounces|60 ml of the purée, gin, lime juice, St. Germain, and ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a collins glass filled with ice and top with soda. Garnish with remaining rosemary sprig.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,
