Post Malone Shares Video for Trap Folk (Is That a Thing?) Song “Go Flex”

Post Malone is really into the acoustic guitar. He was into it a few years ago when he posted a video of himself playing Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” on YouTube while draped in the American flag. He was into it a few months ago when he covered Kanye’s “Heartless” on Radio 1. And he’s still into it now. He’s really, really into it.

The video for “Go Flex” features things that aren’t Post Malone playing the acoustic guitar, of course. There’s a cool convertible car and some scenery and some shots of Post himself holding a gold nail-bat, if you’re into that. And there’s a girl holding a Texan flag to the wind as if she’s ambling through an H&M commercial. But face it, Post Malone is happiest and most comfortable sitting down with his guitar, feeling things. Which is great, because “Go Flex” is a pretty addictive track that uses that college freshman melancholy and pushes it to unexpectedly cool places. It’s like… trap folk? Is that a thing? Imagine if Mumford & Sons spent some time in Atlanta for awhile. Or maybe if Migos jumped on a Goo Goo Dolls Song. Yeah, there it is: “Iris” featuring Migos.

Watch it here, via The Fader.